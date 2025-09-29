MicroGenDX: AUA Guidelines Recognize NGS in Recurrent UTI Care, Signaling Progress

NGS use is validated in 2025 American Urological Association guideline update, marking an important step towards more accurate and rapid urinary infection diagnostics.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / The American Urological Association (AUA) has amended its 2025 recurring urinary tract infection treatment guidelines to recognize Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) as a diagnostic aid.

This update reflects the growing body of evidence that NGS is a compelling option for urinary diagnostics. It highlights the limits of urine culture, long considered the gold standard, as it can lack the speed and breadth to inform optimal patient care.

NGS detects a wider range of pathogens with next-day turnaround, offering the speed, precision, and microbial visibility that directly support the goals outlined in the AUA guidelines:

Better informed therapy choices

Improved patient outcomes

Stronger antibiotic stewardship

The MicroGenDX team welcomes the committee's recognition of NGS's clinical value, helping shift its perception from an experimental, emerging technology to a reliable diagnostic aid.

"The updated AUA guidelines support what clinicians in this field and others have increasingly recognized that molecular testing can overcome the limits of culture testing," said Rick Martin, CEO of MicroGenDX. "We're proud to provide clinicians with tools that deliver rapid, in-depth answers and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

Nick Sanford, PhD, VP of Clinical Affairs at MicroGenDX, added, "The guideline suggests antimicrobial stewardship is a matter of clinical judgment, but physicians make decisions using their best clinical judgment based on the tools they have."

"When those tools are limited, they default to empiric prescribing. True stewardship requires giving clinicians accurate, timely data. The committee recognized that molecular tests like qPCR and NGS can provide that much needed data with 'thoughtful use of the technologies.'"

He continued:

"While the guideline rightly cautions that molecular diagnostics could contribute to overdiagnosis and overtreatment, the solution is to integrate them within robust clinical frameworks, not delay their adoption."

By combining PCR-based detection of resistance genes with broad NGS pathogen identification, MicroGenDX is empowering physicians to transition to tailored therapies faster.

With AUA recognition, MicroGenDX remains committed to shaping the future of patient care by expanding acceptance of molecular diagnostics.

About MicroGenDX

For over 15 years, MicroGenDX has advanced molecular testing, built a database of over 60,000 pathogens, published over 100 peer-reviewed studies, processed over 1,000,000 NGS tests, and delivered results that give clinicians more actionable insights.

