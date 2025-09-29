Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Paul Andreola, Founder of Smallcap Discoveries, and his team, joined Tim McKenzie, Vice President of Business Development, Markette Ventures, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate the 2025 Annual SmallCap Discoveries Conference at the Parq Casino in Vancouver.





Today's market close celebrates the Annual SmallCap Discoveries Conference, an event focused on strengthening Canada's microcap ecosystem. Investors from around the world have come together with a curated group of Canadian companies to foster meaningful connections, improve access to capital, and build long-term support for businesses that often operate outside the spotlight. This initiative is part of a broader effort to create a healthier environment for capital formation, innovation and entrepreneurship. At its heart, it is about community, bringing issuers, investors, and stakeholders together to share ideas, opportunities, and support for the future of Canada's public markets.

