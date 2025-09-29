Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CNAZ | ISIN: CA31680F2070 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YF
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 15:49
0,026 Euro
+30,00 % +0,006
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
55 NORTH MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
55 NORTH MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2025 23:38 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Consolidation of Shares

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it intends to effect a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of twelve and one-half (12.5) existing Shares for one (1) new Share (the "Consolidation").

The Company currently has 306,846,234 Shares issued and outstanding on a pre-consolidation basis. Following the proposed Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 24,547,698 Shares issued and outstanding, on a post-consolidation basis, subject to rounding.

No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional interest in Shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up to the nearest whole Share.

The Company's outstanding incentive stock options and warrants will be adjusted on the same 12.5:1 basis to reflect the Consolidation, with proportionate adjustments made to the exercise prices.

The record date for the Consolidation (the "Record Date") will be October 3, 2025, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Consolidation will be effective on the Record Date, and the post-Consolidation Shares are expected to begin trading on the CSE on or around the same date. The Company has obtained a new CUSIP (31680F405) and ISIN (CA31680F4050) in connection with the Consolidation.

The Company's name and trading symbols will remain unchanged.

Registered shareholders on record as of August 1, 2025, received a letter of transmittal along with shareholder meeting materials, which were mailed on August 15, 2025. The letter of transmittal provides shareholder with instructions on how to exchange their share certificates. Non-registered shareholders holding shares through a brokerage account will have their positions adjusted automatically.

About 55 North Mining Inc.

55 North Mining Inc. is an exploration and development company advancing its high-grade Last Hope Gold Project located in Manitoba, Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Bruce Reid
Chief Executive Officer, Director
bruce@mine2capital.ca
C: 647-500-4495

or

Mr. Vance Loeber
Corporate Development
cvl@tydewell.com
C: 778-999-3530

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of 55 North contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: 55 North Mining Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/55-north-mining-inc.-announces-consolidation-of-shares-1079536

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.