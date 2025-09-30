Fusion Business Solution Limited: FBSPL to Strengthen Insurance Operations at IBAOcon 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / The Canadian insurance industry is at a turning point. Brokers, carriers, and managing general agents (MGAs) are under constant pressure to run leaner, faster, and smarter. Clients want speed and accuracy. Teams want relief from overwhelming workloads. That's where FBSPL comes in.

FBSPL at IBAOcon 2025



This October, FBSPL, a trusted global partner in insurance outsourcing, will join the IBAO Convention 2025 in Ontario, October 22-23. With nearly two decades of domain expertise, the company has proven ways to simplify insurance operations and help teams thrive.

Leadership and Philosophy

Representing FBSPL will be Madhukar S. Dubey, Founder & Managing Director; Ankur Chatterjee, Head of Sales & Marketing; and Bharat Lokchandani, Head of Insurance Operations. Together, they will connect with Canadian insurance leaders to discuss how to build operations that are both efficient and resilient.

"Insurance professionals are stretched thin," says Madhukar S. Dubey. "Our role is simple. We take the weight off their shoulders so they can focus on what matters most: clients."

Practical Solutions for Everyday Challenges

At IBAO 2025, FBSPL will spotlight three service areas designed around the realities of today's insurance businesses:

Business Optimization: Streamlining workflows, reducing errors, and improving turnaround times in underwriting, policy management, and claims support. Scalable Workforce: Flexible, trained teams that expand as business grows, without the cost and complexity of constant hiring. AI-led Automation: Smart, AI-enabled processes that handle repetitive work faster and more accurately while keeping human expertise at the center.

"These solutions are about balance," says Bharat Lokchandani. "We bring the right mix of people, processes, and technology. That's how we deliver real impact."

Blending Human Expertise with Smart Processes

What sets FBSPL apart is not just the AI or the scale of its expert workforce. It's the way these elements blend. Every engagement is tailored. Some clients need deep back-office support. Others want help with account management, compliance, or business intelligence. Many need all of the above.

"The future of insurance isn't only about AI or outsourcing," adds Ankur Chatterjee. "It's about trust. It's about knowing your operations are handled by people who understand your industry inside out."

A Trusted Industry Partner

Founded in 2006, FBSPL has grown steadily by putting client needs first. Today, it supports brokers, MGAs, and carriers across the globe. Its mission remains clear: to help insurance businesses scale efficiently, reduce risks, and serve their clients better.

Invitation to Connect

FBSPL invites brokers, MGAs, carriers, and peers to meet its leadership team at IBAO Convention 2025. "This is more than an event for us," says Madhukar S. Dubey. "It's a chance to listen, learn, and build partnerships that make insurance operations stronger.

