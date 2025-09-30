FICER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.: FICER to Showcase AI-Driven Fibre Optical Solution at GITEX 2025

Discover the advanced OTN DWDM System, engineered for high-performance, long-haul data transmission that supports the era of intelligent connectivity.

Drive intelligent connectivity across AI, 5G/6G, Data Centre, and Cybersecurity systems with comprehensive fibre optical transceivers that ensure speed, scalability, and resilience.

Optimise Cloud and Data Centre operations with advanced fibre optical cable, delivering ultra-fast, low-latency connections for intelligent systems.

TAIPEI, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --FICER, a Taiwan-based provider of advanced fibre optical products and solutions, will unveil its latest innovations at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the world's largest and most influential tech and startup event, which will gather leading technology companies, innovators, industry leaders, and government representatives. FICER showcase highlights the company's cutting-edge fibre optic technologies and extensive customisation capabilities in AI and Intelligent connectivity, empowering the Middle East's rapidly growing AI, 5G/6G, Data Centre, and Cybersecurity sectors, etc.

OTN DWDM System delivers high-capacity, low-latency data transport for AI and intelligent connectivity. It supports large-scale data centre and cloud interconnections, reducing network congestion and enhancing bandwidth use. With scalable architecture and advanced error correction, it ensures stable, real-time AI processing while minimising operational complexity and maintenance costs. Ideal for 5G/6G and edge computing, it helps potential clients achieve predictable, high-performance network operations while reducing operational complexity and maintenance costs.

Fibre Optical Transceivers provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity for AI and intelligent systems. Support includes 25G, 40G, 100G, 400G, and 800G, with DCO (Digital Coherent Optics) and EDFA (Optical Amplifier) for long-distance links and reduced network congestion. Applications cover 5G/6G fronthaul and backhaul, edge computing, and data centre interconnections, enabling scalable and reliable network operations.

DAC, AOC, ACC, and AEC Cables provide direct connectivity for AI and intelligent systems, supporting cloud and data centre interconnections. These solutions address common challenges, such as latency, bandwidth limitations, and network complexity, enabling clients to expand infrastructure, maintain performance, and support real-time AI processing across distributed systems.

About FICER TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 2005, with headquarters in Taiwan and operational bases in India and Australia, the company is dedicated to delivering high-quality fibre optic products and solutions to global markets. Its commitment is to be Professional, Prompt, and Secure. Key clients include telecommunications providers, data centres, system integrators, cabling projects, government agencies, and the cloud computing sectors.

