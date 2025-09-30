QA Sphere launches Asia Pacific deployment to speed up testing for regional QA teams

Singapore-hosted ap1 brings snappier workflows and local data options for software development companies

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Sphere , the AI-powered test management system for software developers, has announced the launch of ap1, a new Asia-Pacific deployment hosted on AWS Singapore.

QA Sphere users in APAC will now have access to faster performance to help them further streamline the process of quality assurance in software development, as well as the option of data residency in their local region.

QA Sphere's test management systems help quality assurance teams work more efficiently by managing manual testing, integrating with automated tests, and collating and storing their testing data and insights in one place.

The deployment of ap1 will allow customers in APAC to take full advantage of QA Sphere's next-generation AI tools including AI-powered test case creation, bulk test case creation, and AI-assisted issue reporting.

As well as a faster UI and executions for users in Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, India, and East Asia, the region isolation will provide greater reliability to QA teams. There will be no change to the price of the product, and migrations onto ap1 will be completely free.

"Customers asked for speed and data locality in the region - we listened and shipped. ap1 is a simple change with a real payoff - QA teams across Asia Pacific get a faster, local experience without changing how they work," said Andrian Budantsov , CEO and Creator of QA Sphere.

"Our goal stays the same: build a reliable, high-quality, affordable test management system and be unreasonably helpful to our customers," he continued.

The launch of ap1 marks the new stage in QA Sphere's expansion. The company is also preparing to launch new AI-enabled tools, as well as further custom integrations into other software platforms.

About QA Sphere

Launched in 2023, QA Sphere is a modern, AI-powered test management system designed to make software testing more efficient, accessible, and effective. Created by software company, Hypersequent, QA Sphere helps quality assurance teams manage manual testing, integrate with automated tests, and collate and store their testing data and insights in one place. This reduces the probability of mistakes, meaning that new software products have fewer bugs and are of better quality. For more information visit qasphere.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783895/QA_Sphere_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qa-sphere-launches-asia-pacific-deployment-to-speed-up-testing-for-regional-qa-teams-302568994.html