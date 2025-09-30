Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Fuerte Metals Corporation (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) ("Fuerte" or the "Company") today announced that Chief Financial Officer Martin Rip is retiring effective September 30th, 2025. Mr. John Teo, Fuerte's Vice President of Finance, has been appointed Interim CFO. Mr. Teo is an experienced finance professional and has been an integral part of the Company's finance team since early 2024.

The process to identify a permanent CFO has been underway for some time, and the Company expects to make an announcement in the coming weeks. Mr. Rip will continue to act as an advisor to the Company going forward.

Tim Warman, CEO of Fuerte Metals, stated: "Martin has been an integral part of the management team at Fuerte and played a key role in the due diligence and planning for the recently announced acquisition of the Coffee Gold Project from Newmont. On behalf of the entire team at Fuerte, we wish Martin all the best in his retirement."

About Fuerte Metals Corporation

Fuerte Metals is a Vancouver-based exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential base and precious metals projects across the Americas. Our flagship asset will be the 100%-owned Coffee Project in the Yukon, Canada - a high-quality gold project advancing through the final stages of permitting, engineering, and resource expansion drilling in preparation for a construction decision. In addition to Coffee, Fuerte holds a portfolio of copper and gold assets, including the Placeton-Caballo Muerto Project in Chile and the Christina and Yecora Projects in Mexico, offering additional growth and exploration upside. At Fuerte, we are committed to building value through disciplined project development, responsible stewardship of the land, and a focus on creating long-term returns for shareholders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

