National Association of Processors and Producers of Organic Products "Polska Ekologia" in Poland: UAE Delegation Explores European Organic Food During Study Tour to Poland

From 22 to 26 September 2025, a 14-member delegation from the United Arab Emirates - including business leaders, journalists, and influencers - took part in a study tour to Poland, gaining first-hand insights into Europe's thriving organic food sector.

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the National Association of Processors and Producers of Organic Products "Polska Ekologia" in Poland, the program formed part of the EU-funded campaign "EU Organic Food - Good Choice," designed to showcase the quality and diversity of European organic products to consumers and businesses in the UAE.

The itinerary also featured a visit to POLAGRA in Poznan - one of Central and Eastern Europe's leading trade fairs for the food and HoReCa sectors, showcasing innovations in food and beverages, solutions for gastronomy, and cutting-edge retail technologies. Business representatives engaged in B2B meetings with European producers, while influencers and media representatives joined a discussion panel to share their impressions of the Polish organic food scene with a wider audience.

Beyond the conference halls, the group visited an organic apple orchard and traveled to Lublin to experience the region's organic food offer and culinary traditions, reinforcing the diversity and authenticity of Europe's organic production.

"Poland and other EU countries have enormous potential in organic food production. This visit not only gave me a better understanding of EU quality schemes and the high standards of organic production, but also allowed me to experience the hospitality and culinary richness of Europe," said one participant.

The tour created valuable business connections and opened new avenues for cooperation between European producers and partners in the UAE.

