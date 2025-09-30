Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 05:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

National Association of Processors and Producers of Organic Products "Polska Ekologia" in Poland: UAE Delegation Explores European Organic Food During Study Tour to Poland

From 22 to 26 September 2025, a 14-member delegation from the United Arab Emirates - including business leaders, journalists, and influencers - took part in a study tour to Poland, gaining first-hand insights into Europe's thriving organic food sector.

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the National Association of Processors and Producers of Organic Products "Polska Ekologia" in Poland, the program formed part of the EU-funded campaign "EU Organic Food - Good Choice," designed to showcase the quality and diversity of European organic products to consumers and businesses in the UAE.

Delegation from the UAE during the

The itinerary also featured a visit to POLAGRA in Poznan - one of Central and Eastern Europe's leading trade fairs for the food and HoReCa sectors, showcasing innovations in food and beverages, solutions for gastronomy, and cutting-edge retail technologies. Business representatives engaged in B2B meetings with European producers, while influencers and media representatives joined a discussion panel to share their impressions of the Polish organic food scene with a wider audience.

Beyond the conference halls, the group visited an organic apple orchard and traveled to Lublin to experience the region's organic food offer and culinary traditions, reinforcing the diversity and authenticity of Europe's organic production.

"Poland and other EU countries have enormous potential in organic food production. This visit not only gave me a better understanding of EU quality schemes and the high standards of organic production, but also allowed me to experience the hospitality and culinary richness of Europe," said one participant.

The tour created valuable business connections and opened new avenues for cooperation between European producers and partners in the UAE.

More information: euorganicfood.eu
Media inquiries: pressoffice@euorganicfood.eu

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783618/EU_Organic_Food_Good_Choice.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uae-delegation-explores-european-organic-food-during-study-tour-to-poland-302568832.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.