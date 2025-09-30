Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
30.09.2025
Raythink Technology Co., Ltd.: Raythink Unveils Solutions at Intersec Saudi Arabia for Vision 2030

YANTAI, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 29, 2025, at Intersec Saudi Arabia (Booth 5-D44), Raythink Technology unveils its newest innovations in thermal imaging security. The display includes their latest PTZ cameras, upcoming product launches, and tailored security solutions for safeguarding oil fields and preventing fires.

Oil and Gas Field Security Solution

The vast, remote nature of oil and gas fields, with their critical infrastructure, makes traditional security measures ineffective against theft and other safety threats. Raythink's security solution establishes a new standard, centered on core products like the SilentW series infrared panoramic cameras and PC series multi-spectrum PTZ cameras. It delivers a reliable combination of ultra-long-range detection, 24/7 all-weather monitoring, and intelligent alerts, providing dependable protection for critical energy assets.

Fire Prevention Solution

Fire prevention is another key theme at this year's Intersec Saudi Arabia. Raythink's products demonstrate exceptional capability in addressing this challenge. Its thermal PTZ cameras feature intelligent fire detection algorithms, accurately identifying hotspots with just 1.5 pixels while minimizing false alarms. The Thermal Bullet Camera integrates temperature analysis and fire detection, making it an ideal solution for perimeter protection in residential, warehouse, and commercial environments.

Complementing these devices is the VIS-3100 fire management platform, which integrates video surveillance and AI analytics to offer a closed-loop process-from alarm and analysis to dispatch and assessment-enabling unified visual command for comprehensive fire control.

Commitment to Saudi Vision 2030

Beyond presenting advanced security solutions, Raythink is committed to supporting the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030. By safeguarding critical energy infrastructure and mitigating fire risks, Raythink directly contributes to the Kingdom's economic diversification and sustainable development goals. The company aims to be a strategic partner in creating a safer, more innovative, and more resilient Saudi Arabia.

"Intersec Saudi Arabia is a pivotal opportunity for Raythink to connect with industry pioneers across the Middle East," said Usher Wang, Product Manager at Raythink. "It allows us to showcase our innovative thermal imaging solutions and explore collaborative possibilities that align with the Kingdom's vision for a secure and technologically advanced future."

Visit Booth 5-D44 to learn more about Raythink's offerings at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2025, from 29th September to 1st October.

For more information:

Email: sales@raythink-tech.com

Website: https://www.raythink-tech.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raythink-unveils-solutions-at-intersec-saudi-arabia-for-vision-2030-302569002.html

