Rep. Maria Salazar Visits DataRemote, Inc. - a Leader in Telecom Solutions Based in South Florida

The delegation discussed everything from Miami's role as a technology hub, to rising labor costs and thoughtful immigration policy.

PALMETTO BAY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / DataRemote, Inc. welcomed Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar and her team for a tour at their Palmetto Bay Village office and research lab. This visit highlighted the diverse talent available in South Florida and how companies such as DataRemote have helped cement Miami's role as the destination for technology and financial innovation.

The DataRemote team discussed the positive impact that the region's growth has had on recruitment and visibility for the technology sector. This growth has come with the challenges of increased labor costs for employers and burdensome housing costs for residents. However, through important legislative initiatives by Rep. Salazar and the support of businesses, the effects of these challenges can be mitigated in many ways. "By partnering with local universities, and companies that are sponsoring employment initiatives, we have been able to provide practical experience to those entering the workforce for the first time in a challenging employment market." said DataRemote's Chief Operating Officer, Timor Brik.

Local business leaders that attended the visit were encouraged by Rep. Salazar's commitment to the district and her focus on pragmatic legislation that seeks to balance immigration policy with realities not only in South Florida but throughout the United States. These business leaders represented a wide range of industries from transportation and sports to restaurants. "I am proud to see companies in my district, like DataRemote, leading with innovation and vision. Their success story reflects the entrepreneurial spirit that defines our community and drives America forward."

About Rep. Maria Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar is a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives. The daughter of Cuban refugees, she carries a deep connection to her community, shaped by her family's real-life experiences fleeing persecution. She serves as Chairwoman of the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere in the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and is also a member of the House Committee on Financial Services. In these key roles, Rep. Salazar is focused on rebuilding our economy to create jobs and lower inflation, preserving the American dream, defending democracy, reforming our immigration system, and reaffirming U.S. leadership around the world.

About DataRemote

Miami-based, DataRemote, Inc. specializes in innovative communication solutions designed to replace legacy copper landlines with modern, reliable alternatives. As carriers around the U.S. shut down their legacy copper networks, a digital adequate replacement becomes necessary to not leave customers stranded. DataRemote's cutting-edge technology supports a wide range of applications, including alarm systems, elevator phones, point-of-sale systems, and other critical communication services.

Media Contacts:

claudia.rondon@mail.house.gov

corporate@dataremote.com

SOURCE: DataRemote, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/rep.-maria-salazar-visits-dataremote-inc.-a-leader-in-telecom-solutions-based-in-1079576