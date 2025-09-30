Atlantis, The Palm Selects Yardi to Enhance Retail Leasing and Property Management

Iconic Dubai resort to streamline commercial retail operations and improve tenant experience with cloud-based real estate platform

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis, The Palm, one of the United Arab Emirates' most iconic and luxurious resorts, has selected Yardi® to manage its expanding retail portfolio. The resort is a premier dining and entertainment destination and is home to Aquaventure World, the world's largest waterpark. This partnership reflects the resort's continued investment in advanced technology to elevate its retail leasing capabilities and commercial management operations.

Atlantis, The Palm will adopt Yardi's Commercial Suite of products to automate processes, increase visibility and enhance leasing performance. Yardi Voyager® will centralise lease administration and ensure accuracy across commercial agreements, while Yardi® Deal Manager will enable real-time deal tracking and pipeline visibility, thereby improving collaboration and decision-making. To deliver a modern tenant experience, CommercialCafe's portal and mobile app will let tenants manage their lease information, make payments and submit service requests online.

"Atlantis, The Palm's adoption of Yardi technology showcases its dedication to innovation and excellence in both hospitality and commercial real estate," said Said Haider, senior director for Yardi. "We are proud to support their journey in redefining luxury experiences in the region."

About Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Located at the centre of the crescent of The Palm in Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm is the first entertainment resort destination in the region. Opened in September 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 22 hectares of waterpark amusement at Aquaventure World, all within a 46-hectare site.

It is home to the biggest waterpark in the world and one of the largest open-air marine habitats, with more than 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displays including The Lost Chambers Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis. Aquaventure World features 23.5 million litres of fresh water used to power 105 thrilling waterslides and attractions, including several world record-breaking slides, and two river rides featuring tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers. Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests with a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature's most friendly mammals.

The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities. Atlantis, The Palm is also known as the culinary destination in the region where guests can take their pick from a collection of 35 world-renowned restaurants including the three Michelin-starred FZN by Björn Frantzén and one Michelin star rated Hakkasan and Ossiano, as well as celebrity chef outposts Bread Street Kitchen & Bar by Gordon Ramsay and Nobu.

Atlantis is also home to a buzzing nightlife scene with entertainment destination Wavehouse offering something for everyone, while Casablanca Beach is the perfect place to unwind with a drink as the sun slips into the Arabian Sea. For more information, visit atlantis.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

