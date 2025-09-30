Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 06:18 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Afari Technology Unveils Its AI Plan

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 28, the event "A New Rhythm for Chongqing, Afari's Smart Driving-A Night for AI Smart Driving & Afari Technology Brand Launch" took place in Chongqing. The occasion marked the official debut of Chongqing Qianli Technology Co., Ltd., which also unveiled its new English name "Afari" and its "AI + Vehicle" brand strategy.


The Chinese name "Qianli" symbolizes the ambition to be rooted in Chongqing while serving global markets. The English name "Afari", derived from "Afar" and "Intelligence" with "AI" embedded at both ends, reflects the vision of venturing farther through intelligence. The highlight of the evening was the debut of the Afari AI Plan, a strategy focused on "AI + Vehicle + Robotics". Building on Chongqing's strengths in ICVs and NEVs, Afari Technology has made progress in three core areas: smart driving, smart cabin, and smart mobility.

In smart driving, powered by large models and reinforcement learning, Afari delivers a driving experience that is more intelligent, safer, and smoother. In smart cabin, with large models and AI Agents, the company is developing a next-generation Agent OS, enabling natural interaction, integrated memory, and the creation of a "third living space". In smart mobility, Afari Technology is accelerating its Robotaxi rollout and developing Level 4 autonomous driving solutions, aiming to create personalized mobile spaces.

At its core, Afari Technology leverages end-to-end models, multi-modal large models, and reinforcement learning to reduce dependency on specific data distributions. This approach significantly enhances the system's model integration capability, achieving a balance between performance and cost. The smart driving system has already been installed in over one million vehicles. The company plans to launch its Level 3 solution by the end of this year and introduce an Level 4 solution next year, steadily advancing toward Robotaxi operations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784160/image_5033522_12988650.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/afari-technology-unveils-its-ai-plan-302570313.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.