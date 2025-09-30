Akkodis and Deutsche Aircraft sign strategic agreement for the next generation of future-ready regional aircraft

Both companies are intensifying their collaboration and combining technological expertise to strengthen German aircraft development through digital engineering and emission-reducing innovations.

WESSLING, Germany, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akkodis and Deutsche Aircraft have signed a cooperation agreement, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership. The goal is to significantly advance the development and production of innovative regional aircraft in Germany - with a focus on technological excellence and strengthening the local aerospace ecosystem.

Under the agreement, Akkodis will become a first-tier supplier, playing a central role in Deutsche Aircraft's supply chain. As a global digital engineering consulting company, Akkodis brings deep expertise in aircraft system development and provides specialized engineering expertise to support Deutsche Aircraft in achieving key program milestones. The company covers the entire development process - from defining requirements and integrating complex systems to testing on the ground and in flight, right through to final certification of the new aircraft. In addition, its Aerospace & Defense division contributes capabilities in digital modelling and simulation, advanced materials, and preparation for alternative propulsion systems such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and hydrogen.

Over the years, Akkodis has proven to be a reliable partner through its technological competency, proactive solutions, and ability to mobilize global resources. Today, Akkodis enhances this role by leveraging digital development methods that enable faster, more efficient, and lower-emission aircraft development.

"This agreement reinforces our diversification strategy and strengthens our role in the aerospace industry," says Dr. Peter Mehrle, CEO of Akkodis Germany. "Together with Deutsche Aircraft, we demonstrate Europe's industrial capability and innovative power: by combining their expertise with our digital engineering know-how, we are driving regional aircraft development made in Germany - and positioning Europe as a leader in sustainable aviation."

"For us, this cooperation is about translating engineering expertise into real progress," explains Reiner Oldewurtel, Vice President of Akkodis Germany AS&D GmbH. "Through close collaboration with Deutsche Aircraft, we contribute to faster system integration, more efficient testing, and smoother certification - always guided by quality, passion, and forward-thinking."

"The partnership with Akkodis is a significant step in our mission to develop the next generation of regional aircraft. Together, we are committed to digital excellence and emission-reducing technologies to actively shape the future of aviation - from Germany, for Europe and beyond," emphasizes Nico Neumann, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft.

Akkodis and Deutsche Aircraft see the partnership as a long-term commitment that goes beyond traditional project collaboration - with shared responsibility, strategic foresight and the ambition to make regional aircraft more efficient, lower-emission and future-ready based in Europe.

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, we combine technology and talent to deliver end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting to talent development and implementation. Our commitment to Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 50,000 engineers and tech consultants in over 30 countries with services that span Consulting, Talent, Solutions, and Academy. With a cross-sector view and strong delivery capabilities, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact.

About Deutsche Aircraft

About Deutsche Aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft is a German aircraft manufacturer built on the heritage of aviation pioneers that continues to propel the aviation industry forward with innovative solutions. Supported by a highly skilled and passionate team of international engineers and aviation experts, Deutsche Aircraft is developing the most advanced regional aircraft on the market: the D328eco. As type certificate holder and service partner for existing D328 (both prop and jet) operators worldwide, the company is uniquely positioned to complement the existing fleet with this next-generation aircraft.

Deutsche Aircraft employs the latest technologies and best practices to ensure the highest levels of reliability, efficiency and sustainability for the D328eco. As a strategic partner for the development of regional air transport, Deutsche Aircraft is working with key players in the industry to accelerate the transition to climate-neutral flights.

www.deutscheaircraft.com

