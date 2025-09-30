RTG Mining Inc.: Drilling Highlights Chanach Copper-Gold Exploration and Resource Potential

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States
ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE AND AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE
Highlights:
Final assays from 4,300m of diamond drilling further demonstrate the scale and high-grade nature of key targets within the Chanach Copper-Gold Project area
Previous highlights of this year's drilling include:
59.9m @ 0.67% Cu from 9.6m
3.4m @ 15.3g/t Au from 754.4m
1.8m @ 7.51g/t Au from 773.2m
3.1m @ 6.54g/t Au from 791.7m
3.7m @ 12.47g/t Au from 174m
4.5m @ 1.76g/t Au and 1.06% Cu from 32.8m
7.8m @ 11.65g/t Au from 41m
Chanach hosts existing high-grade JORC compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.95 Mt @ 5.11 g/t Au for 484,000 ounces of Au and 17.23 Mt @ 0.37% Cu for 64,000t of Cu1 (141.1 Mlbs Cu) from only limited drilling to date
Significant intercepts from new drilling are highlighted below with details in Appendix 3
Broad Oxide Copper intercept on southern edge of northern chargeable geophysical anomaly:
Hole DD25-12
21.9m @ 0.39% Cu from 52.2m including:
2.9m @ 0.62% Cu from 66m
3.5m @ 0.35% Cu from 229.5m
1.7m @ 0.63% Cu from 242.9m
Hole DD25-13
2.10m @ 0.41%Cu from 30.6m
25.9m @ 0.49% Cu from 62.1m including
1.0m @ 1.10% Cu from 62.1m
1.2m @ 1.06% Cu from 86.8m
16.8m @ 0.44% Cu from 241.5m
5.4m @ 0.57% Cu from 263.4m
High-grade Gold intercepted in gold veining outside of gold resource area - several other mapped veins remain untested:
Hole DD25-11
0.50m @ 10.2g/t Au from 6.55m
6.05m @ 9.23g/t Au from 31.4m including:
2.65m @ 17.85g/t Au from 32.6m
1.00m @ 6.43g/t Au from 51.3m
SUBIACO, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / The Board of RTG Mining Inc. (" RTG ", or the " Company ") ( TSX Code:RTG)(ASX Code:RTG ) is pleased to provide the following update on the final assays received from the 2025 diamond drilling campaign at its 90% owned Chanach Gold & Copper Project (" Chanach" ) in the Kyrgyz Republic.
The 2025 field season incorporated 4,300m of diamond drilling. Drilling was completed outside of the existing gold resource base, mainly targeting the strong 1.8km diameter IP anomaly identified last year along with a series of magnetic and skarn targets.
Drilling commenced on 6 May with two diamond drill rigs and at the time of this release all 13 planned holes had been completed. Logging and assaying has also been completed for this year's program.
Commenting on the final assays from the 2025 campaign and on Chanach's growing exploration upside, RTG's CEO Justine Magee said: "We are very pleased to report these final assays from our 2025 field season at Chanach. Diamond drilling continues to deliver high-grade intercepts from key copper and gold prospects, demonstrating the scale and quality of this mineral field and providing valuable information that will refine our target generation for the next drilling campaign.
This program was designed to target high-grade zones and provide a better understanding of the significant opportunities of the mineral field which drilling has demonstrated hosts various styles of mineralization, including high-grade gold from our epithermal gold area (See Diagram 3), high-grade copper and gold from our 6.5km of mineralised skarns (See Diagram 3) and the broad oxide copper zone associated with the large geophysics anomaly (See Diagrams 2 and 3).
Along with the growing copper oxide footprint, our technical team remains very encouraged by the potential to grow our existing gold resource base, with drilling of a quartz vein, which sits ~170m outside of the resource, returning exceptional results up to 10g/t Au (See Diagrams 4 and 5). Several other mapped veins will be tested during our next field campaign."
Diagram 1 - License Area Showing New Drill Holes Associated with this Announcement.
Geophysical Target: Growing Copper Potential Warrants Follow-up Campaign
Holes DD25-12 and DD25-13 were drilled as a follow up to DD25-01 which intercepted a large oxide copper zone on the southern edge of the northern chargeable anomaly. Both holes intercepted broad anomalous copper zones which further show the size and prospectivity of this area.
The three holes that have been drilled into this area, show the potential extent of the area, which can be seen from previous channel sampling and soil sampling with dimensions up to 600m long and 40m wide . This is an exciting area for copper mineralisation and requires further targeted drilling.
Diagram 2 shows the position and possible extent of the copper zone, along with the intercepts so far. Best intercepts from the two holes include:
Hole DD25-12
21.9m @ 0.39% Cu from 9.6m including:
2.9m @ 0.62% Cu from 66m
3.5m @ 0.35% Cu from 229.5m
1.7m @ 0.63% Cu from 242.9m
Hole DD25-13
2.10m @ 0.41%Cu from 30.6m
25.9m @ 0.49% Cu from 62.1m including
1.0m @ 1.10% Cu from 62.1m
1.2m @ 1.06% Cu from 86.8m
16.8m @ 0.44% Cu from 241.5m
5.4m @ 0.57% Cu from 263.4m
Diagram 2 - Showing Potential Oxide Copper Zone Intercepted by DD25-01, DD25-12 and DD25-13
Diagram 3 - Tenement Map Showing Key Mineralised Areas and Key Results from 2025 Drilling Campaign
High Grade Gold Vein: Exciting Potential to Grow Existing Gold Resource
The western side of the tenement hosts a series of epithermal gold veins. There is currently a JORC compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.95 Mt @ 5.11 g/t Au for 484,000 ounces of Au . The resource is associated with a series of quartz veins and is open along strike and down dip.
Further highlighting the exciting potential of this region, there remains several untested veins that have been mapped. Diagram 4 shows some of these veins both tested and untested.
DD25-11 was drilled on an untested vein approximately 170m away from the main resource area and intercepted three veins of high-grade gold as outlined below:
Hole DD25-11
0.50m @ 10.2g/t Au from 6.55m
6.05m @ 9.23g/t Au from 31.4m including:
2.65m @ 17.85g/t Au from 32.6m
1.00m @ 6.43g/t Au from 51m.
Diagram 5 shows a cross-section of the intercepted veins and distance from main resource veins.
Diagram 4 - Gold Resource Area Showing Tested and Untested Quartz Veining and DD25-11
Diagram 5 - Cross Section of DD25-11 showing distance from main Resource Area
Future Work: Sights Set on Several Exciting Copper and Gold Targets
All areas drilled have shown the potential to host high-grade copper and gold mineralisation. The blind magnetic target and skarn areas all require further step-out drilling and the geophysical target needs more follow up in the copper oxide area and deep gold intercepts.
Further work is also planned on several untested areas of the 1.8km diameter IP anomaly where chargeable signatures sit on the contact of the resistive areas. These target areas are up to 700m in length and sit further to the east of this year's drilling (see last announcement for diagram).
Given the number of untested quartz veins and the fact that the currently tested veins are open along strike and down dip, the gold area will also be the focus of future work.
ABOUT RTG MINING INC
RTG Mining Inc. is a mining and exploration company listed on the main board of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange. RTG is currently focused primarily on progressing the Mabilo Project to start-up having now received a mining permit for the Project, with a view to moving quickly and safely to a producing gold and copper company.
RTG also has a number of exciting new opportunities including the Panguna Project in Bougainville, which it remains committed to while also considering further new business development opportunities.
RTG has an experienced management team which has to date developed seven mines in five different countries, including being responsible for the development of the Masbate Gold Mine in the Philippines through CGA Mining Limited. RTG has some of the most respected international institutional investors as shareholders including Equinox Partners and Franklin Templeton.
ENQUIRIES
President & CEO - Justine Magee
Tel: +61 8 6489 2900
Email: jmagee@rtgmining.com
Australian Investor and Media Contact
Sam Burns: +61 400 164 067
Email: sam.burns@sdir.com.au
COMPLIANCE STATEMENT
Date: 30 September 2025
Authorised for release by: By the Board of Directors
QUALIFIED PERSON AND COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
The information in this release that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resource Estimates of the Chanach Project is based upon information compiled, reviewed and approved by Viktor Zabolotny who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Viktor Zabolotny is employed by BW Three Holdings Ltd and is a consultant to RTG. Viktor Zabolotny has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Viktor Zabolotny consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and the context in which it appears.
The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets of the Chanach Project is based upon information compiled, reviewed and approved by Greg Hall who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Greg Hall is employed by Golden Phoenix International Pty Ltd and is a consultant to RTG. Greg Hall has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Greg Hall consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and the context in which it appears.
The information in this release that relates to areas outside of exploration results, Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves and Metallurgy and Processing is based on information prepared by or under the supervision of Mark Turner, who is a Qualified Person and Competent Person. Mark Turner is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is employed by RTG Mining Inc, the Company. Mark Turner has sufficient experience that is relevant to the information under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" and to qualify as a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mark Turner has verified the data disclosed in this release. Mark Turner consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
For the ASX Feasibility Study announcement including JORC tables please refer to the RTG Mining website ( www.rtgmining.com) and on the ASX, under announcements ( www.asx.com.au ).
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.
This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, among others, statements made or implied relating to the interpretation of exploration results, accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, parameters and assumptions used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources, realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, estimated economic results of the Chanach Project, future operational and financial results, including estimated cashflow and the timing thereof, estimated expenditures, expansion, exploration and development activities and the timing thereof, including expectations regarding plans for progressing development, funding, the negotiation of contracts, offtake and the completion of documentation, RTG's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, RTG's beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "objective", "may", "will", "expected", "likely", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RTG's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of RTG's mineral projects; the need to obtain additional financing to develop RTG's mineral projects; the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for RTG's mineral projects and other risks and uncertainties as discussed in RTG's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 and detailed from time to time in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. RTG will not release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.
NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
This announcement has been prepared for publication in Canada and Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.
Appendix 1 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1: Chanach Project
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Sampling Techniques
Drilling Techniques
Drill sample recovery
Logging
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
quantitative in nature.Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
Verification of sampling and assaying
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Location of data points
Data spacing and distribution
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Sample security
Audits or reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
Exploration done by other parties
Geology
Skarn mineralisation consists of magnetite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, malachite, azurite, limonite, haematite, epidote and granular andradite.
Drill Hole Information
o easting and northing of the drillhole collar
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation abovesea level in meters) of the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o hole length.
Data Aggregation methods
results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
Diagrams
Balanced Reporting
Other substantive exploration data
Further Work
Appendix 2 - Drill Hole Details
Drill Hole Number
Easting
Northing
RL
Azimuth
Dip
Depth
Type
DD25-01
697610
4625570
2765.923
20
55
729.5
Diamond
DD25-02
697875
4625690
2820.979
10
50
446.3
Diamond
DD25-03
697565
4625145
2702.429
20
55
800
Diamond
DD25-04
697675
4626090
2805.072
330
45
573
Diamond
DD25-05
699419
4625001
2929.41
35
50
202.50
Diamond
DD25-06
700740
4623684
3442
35
60
100
Diamond
DD25-07
700709.4
4625244
3197.69
215
60
201.2
Diamond
DD25-08
69587
4627380
3125
15
60
380
Diamond
DD25-09
697381.6
4627212
3086.56
70
60
100
Diamond
DD25-10
697426.5
4627068
3092.6
70
60
100
Diamond
DD25-11
696805.5
4626561
2902.42
50
60
100
Diamond
DD25-12
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
Diamond
DD25-13
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
180
Diamond
Appendix 3 - Significant Intercept Details
DD25-11
Easting
Northing
RL
Azimuth
Dip
Depth
From
To
Downhole Width
g/t Au
696805.5
4626561
2902.42
50
60
100
6.55
7.05
0.5
10.2
696805.5
4626561
2902.42
50
60
100
31.40
32.60
1.2
4.74
696805.5
4626561
2902.42
50
60
100
32.60
33.65
1.05
10.6
696805.5
4626561
2902.42
50
60
100
33.65
34.20
0.55
42.5
696805.5
4626561
2902.42
50
60
100
34.20
35.25
1.05
12.2
696805.5
4626561
2902.42
50
60
100
35.25
35.95
0.7
0.05
696805.5
4626561
2902.42
50
60
100
35.95
36.25
0.3
9.26
696805.5
4626561
2902.42
50
60
100
36.25
37.45
1.2
0.02
696805.5
4626561
2902.42
50
60
100
51.3
52.3
0.4
6.43
Notes: all intercepts use 0.1g/t Au lower cut and no upper cut, 2m maximum internal and edge dilution and all intercepts > 2GxM are reported.
DD25-12
Easting
Northing
RL
Azimuth
Dip
Depth
From
To
Downhole Width
Cu ppm
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
52.20
53.00
0.4
1742
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
53.00
53.80
0.6
2947
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
53.80
54.70
0.6
6632
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
54.70
55.60
0.8
3543
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
55.60
56.40
0.9
4104
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
56.40
57.20
0.9
4260
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
57.20
58.40
0.9
4638
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
58.40
59.35
0.9
4468
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
59.35
60.30
0.9
1203
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
60.30
61.20
1.1
1116
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
61.20
62.20
1.1
2163
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
62.20
63.20
1.00
2853
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
63.20
64.20
1.00
3730
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
64.20
65.20
1.00
4040
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
65.20
66.20
1.00
3371
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
66.20
67.20
1.00
6738
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
67.20
68.10
0.90
5840
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
68.10
69.10
1.00
6115
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
69.10
70.10
1.00
3889
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
70.10
71.10
1.00
3412
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
71.10
72.10
1.00
5118
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
72.10
73.10
1.00
3392
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
73.10
74.10
1.00
3214
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
229.50
230.50
1.00
3809
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
230.50
231.40
0.90
3014
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
231.40
232.40
1.00
3890
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
232.40
233.00
0.60
3338
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
242.90
243.80
0.90
4287
697725.47
4625716.6
2796
10
50
300
243.80
244.60
0.80
8518
Notes: all intercepts use no lower cut or upper cut, 3m maximum internal and edge dilution and all intercepts >3000 PPMxM are reported.
DD25-13
Easting
Northing
RL
Azimuth
Dip
Depth
From
To
Downhole Width
Cu ppm
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
30.60
31.50
0.90
5019
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
31.50
32.70
1.20
3354
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
62.10
63.10
1.00
10920
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
63.10
64.10
1.00
7898
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
64.10
65.00
0.90
3856
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
65.00
66.00
1.00
5777
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
66.00
67.00
1.00
6934
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
67.00
68.00
1.00
4239
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
68.00
68.80
0.80
4050
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
68.80
69.50
0.70
7321
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
69.50
70.70
1.20
3562
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
70.70
71.10
0.40
6088
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
71.10
72.00
0.90
4027
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
72.00
73.00
1.00
3853
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
73.00
74.00
1.00
3696
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
74.00
75.10
1.10
4169
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
75.10
76.00
0.90
2561
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
76.00
77.20
1.20
2915
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
77.20
78.00
0.80
3501
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
78.00
78.80
0.80
6583
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
78.80
79.50
0.70
4824
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
79.50
80.70
1.20
3469
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
80.70
81.70
1.00
3187
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
81.70
82.50
0.80
4215
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
82.50
83.50
1.00
3850
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
83.50
84.50
1.00
3686
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
84.50
85.20
0.70
3256
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
85.20
86.30
1.10
2729
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
86.30
86.80
0.50
6652
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
86.80
88.00
1.20
10595
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
241.50
242.50
1.00
4412
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
242.50
243.50
1.00
3737
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
243.50
244.60
1.10
3785
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
244.60
245.50
0.90
4429
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
245.50
246.50
1.00
3744
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
246.50
247.50
1.00
5985
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
247.50
248.50
1.00
4495
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
248.50
249.50
1.00
4936
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
249.50
250.50
1.00
4759
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
250.50
251.50
1.00
5357
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
251.50
252.40
0.90
4067
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
252.40
253.50
1.10
4040
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
253.50
254.50
1.00
4326
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
254.50
255.50
1.00
3943
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
255.50
256.50
1.00
4510
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
256.50
257.50
1.00
4657
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
257.50
258.30
0.80
4521
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
263.40
264.60
1.20
5811
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
264.60
265.60
1.00
5464
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
265.60
266.80
1.20
4389
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
266.80
267.80
1.00
5809
697875
4625690
2820.98
190
45
300
267.80
268.80
1.00
7305
Notes: all intercepts use no lower cut for Copper and no upper cut, 3m maximum internal and edge dilution and all intercepts >3000 PPPxM are reported.
SOURCE: RTG Mining Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/drilling-highlights-chanach-copper-gold-exploration-and-resource-potential-1079854