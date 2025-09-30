RTG Mining Inc.: Drilling Highlights Chanach Copper-Gold Exploration and Resource Potential

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

Highlights:

Final assays from 4,300m of diamond drilling further demonstrate the scale and high-grade nature of key targets within the Chanach Copper-Gold Project area



Previous highlights of this year's drilling include: 59.9m @ 0.67% Cu from 9.6m 3.4m @ 15.3g/t Au from 754.4m 1.8m @ 7.51g/t Au from 773.2m 3.1m @ 6.54g/t Au from 791.7m 3.7m @ 12.47g/t Au from 174m 4.5m @ 1.76g/t Au and 1.06% Cu from 32.8m 7.8m @ 11.65g/t Au from 41m



Chanach hosts existing high-grade JORC compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.95 Mt @ 5.11 g/t Au for 484,000 ounces of Au and 17.23 Mt @ 0.37% Cu for 64,000t of Cu1 (141.1 Mlbs Cu) from only limited drilling to date

Significant intercepts from new drilling are highlighted below with details in Appendix 3

Broad Oxide Copper intercept on southern edge of northern chargeable geophysical anomaly:

Hole DD25-12

21.9m @ 0.39% Cu from 52.2m including: 2.9m @ 0.62% Cu from 66m

3.5m @ 0.35% Cu from 229.5m

1.7m @ 0.63% Cu from 242.9m

Hole DD25-13

2.10m @ 0.41%Cu from 30.6m

25.9m @ 0.49% Cu from 62.1m including 1.0m @ 1.10% Cu from 62.1m 1.2m @ 1.06% Cu from 86.8m

16.8m @ 0.44% Cu from 241.5m

5.4m @ 0.57% Cu from 263.4m

High-grade Gold intercepted in gold veining outside of gold resource area - several other mapped veins remain untested:

Hole DD25-11

0.50m @ 10.2g/t Au from 6.55m

6.05m @ 9.23g/t Au from 31.4m including: 2.65m @ 17.85g/t Au from 32.6m

1.00m @ 6.43g/t Au from 51.3m

SUBIACO, AU / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / The Board of RTG Mining Inc. (" RTG ", or the " Company ") ( TSX Code:RTG)(ASX Code:RTG ) is pleased to provide the following update on the final assays received from the 2025 diamond drilling campaign at its 90% owned Chanach Gold & Copper Project (" Chanach" ) in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The 2025 field season incorporated 4,300m of diamond drilling. Drilling was completed outside of the existing gold resource base, mainly targeting the strong 1.8km diameter IP anomaly identified last year along with a series of magnetic and skarn targets.

Drilling commenced on 6 May with two diamond drill rigs and at the time of this release all 13 planned holes had been completed. Logging and assaying has also been completed for this year's program.

Commenting on the final assays from the 2025 campaign and on Chanach's growing exploration upside, RTG's CEO Justine Magee said: "We are very pleased to report these final assays from our 2025 field season at Chanach. Diamond drilling continues to deliver high-grade intercepts from key copper and gold prospects, demonstrating the scale and quality of this mineral field and providing valuable information that will refine our target generation for the next drilling campaign.

This program was designed to target high-grade zones and provide a better understanding of the significant opportunities of the mineral field which drilling has demonstrated hosts various styles of mineralization, including high-grade gold from our epithermal gold area (See Diagram 3), high-grade copper and gold from our 6.5km of mineralised skarns (See Diagram 3) and the broad oxide copper zone associated with the large geophysics anomaly (See Diagrams 2 and 3).

Along with the growing copper oxide footprint, our technical team remains very encouraged by the potential to grow our existing gold resource base, with drilling of a quartz vein, which sits ~170m outside of the resource, returning exceptional results up to 10g/t Au (See Diagrams 4 and 5). Several other mapped veins will be tested during our next field campaign."

Diagram 1 - License Area Showing New Drill Holes Associated with this Announcement.

Geophysical Target: Growing Copper Potential Warrants Follow-up Campaign

Holes DD25-12 and DD25-13 were drilled as a follow up to DD25-01 which intercepted a large oxide copper zone on the southern edge of the northern chargeable anomaly. Both holes intercepted broad anomalous copper zones which further show the size and prospectivity of this area.

The three holes that have been drilled into this area, show the potential extent of the area, which can be seen from previous channel sampling and soil sampling with dimensions up to 600m long and 40m wide . This is an exciting area for copper mineralisation and requires further targeted drilling.

Diagram 2 shows the position and possible extent of the copper zone, along with the intercepts so far. Best intercepts from the two holes include:

Hole DD25-12

21.9m @ 0.39% Cu from 9.6m including: 2.9m @ 0.62% Cu from 66m

3.5m @ 0.35% Cu from 229.5m

1.7m @ 0.63% Cu from 242.9m

Hole DD25-13

2.10m @ 0.41%Cu from 30.6m

25.9m @ 0.49% Cu from 62.1m including 1.0m @ 1.10% Cu from 62.1m 1.2m @ 1.06% Cu from 86.8m

16.8m @ 0.44% Cu from 241.5m

5.4m @ 0.57% Cu from 263.4m

Diagram 2 - Showing Potential Oxide Copper Zone Intercepted by DD25-01, DD25-12 and DD25-13

Diagram 3 - Tenement Map Showing Key Mineralised Areas and Key Results from 2025 Drilling Campaign

High Grade Gold Vein: Exciting Potential to Grow Existing Gold Resource

The western side of the tenement hosts a series of epithermal gold veins. There is currently a JORC compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.95 Mt @ 5.11 g/t Au for 484,000 ounces of Au . The resource is associated with a series of quartz veins and is open along strike and down dip.

Further highlighting the exciting potential of this region, there remains several untested veins that have been mapped. Diagram 4 shows some of these veins both tested and untested.

DD25-11 was drilled on an untested vein approximately 170m away from the main resource area and intercepted three veins of high-grade gold as outlined below:

Hole DD25-11

0.50m @ 10.2g/t Au from 6.55m

6.05m @ 9.23g/t Au from 31.4m including: 2.65m @ 17.85g/t Au from 32.6m

1.00m @ 6.43g/t Au from 51m.

Diagram 5 shows a cross-section of the intercepted veins and distance from main resource veins.

Diagram 4 - Gold Resource Area Showing Tested and Untested Quartz Veining and DD25-11

Diagram 5 - Cross Section of DD25-11 showing distance from main Resource Area

Future Work: Sights Set on Several Exciting Copper and Gold Targets

All areas drilled have shown the potential to host high-grade copper and gold mineralisation. The blind magnetic target and skarn areas all require further step-out drilling and the geophysical target needs more follow up in the copper oxide area and deep gold intercepts.

Further work is also planned on several untested areas of the 1.8km diameter IP anomaly where chargeable signatures sit on the contact of the resistive areas. These target areas are up to 700m in length and sit further to the east of this year's drilling (see last announcement for diagram).

Given the number of untested quartz veins and the fact that the currently tested veins are open along strike and down dip, the gold area will also be the focus of future work.

Appendix 1 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1: Chanach Project

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling Techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g.cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling

Include reference to measures takento ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation thatare Material to the Public Report.

In cases where'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as wherethere is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drill core was oriented, and core recovery was routinely measured and recorded. Sampling intervals were geologically controlled and based on lithological and mineralogical boundaries, typically ranging between 0.3m and 1.5m. Drill core was logged in detail for lithology, mineralogy, structure and was digitally photographed. Logging was performed using standardised coding systems to ensure consistency and facilitate geostatistical analysis. Samples were accompanied by blank samples and duplicates. Drilling Techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- sampling bit or other type,whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). All drilling was conducted with 2 diamond core rigs using HQ Diameter holes. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core andchip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred dueto preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Entire core was measured to determine core recovery

Core recovery in excess of 95% Logging Whether core andchip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or All core has been geologically logged by in-house field geologists to a level of detail to support mineral resource estimates and mining studies.

Logging is considered qualitative including photography. Total length of hole was geologically logged.

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary quantitative in nature.Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. The total lengthand percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotarysplit, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sampletypes, the nature,quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizesare appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Core has been sawn and quarter core has been used for assaying.

Field duplicates and blanks submitted as part of QAQC.

Sample sizes were appropriate to the grain size of the material being tested. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The analytical techniques Fire Assay, Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometry and ICP-AES/ICP-MS for multi-element analysis after multi-acid digest. This is considered appropriate for the elements being tested. Laboratory QAQC involves the use of internal lab standards using certified reference material, blanks, splits and replicates as part of the in-house procedures.

All samples from the 2025 Drill Core Sampling program were analysed at Stewart Assay and Environmental Laboratories LLC, which has all international standards certification and were subject to in-house QAQC procedures. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. An executive director of Chanach LLC has visually verified significant intersections in drill samples from the Chanach project.

N/A

Primary data was collected using a setof standard Excel templates on paper and re-entered into laptop computers. Assay data is received in digital and hard copy directly from the laboratory and imported into the database.

No adjustments or calibrations weremade to any assay data used in this report.

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down- hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Drill hole locations were recorded using handheld Garmin GPS60s. Elevation valueswere in AHDRL and values recorded within the database. Expected accuracy is + or - 3 to 7 m for easting, northing and 10m for elevation coordinates.

The grid systemis WGS84 UTM (zone42 north).

Topographic surface uses handheld GPS elevation data, which is adequate at the current stage of the project. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing forreporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Drilling was reconnaissance in nature and was broadly spaced, targeting specific structures

Data spacing and distribution not sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for mineral resources and ore reserve estimation

No compositing has been applied. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures andthe extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drilling is oriented to intercept known structures as close to right angle as possible. Sample security The measures takento ensure sample security. Samples transferred directly to laboratory by field personnel in clearly marked bags.

Sample numbers cross-checked with laboratory count. Audits or reviews The results of any auditsor reviews of sampling techniques and data. The Companycarries out its own internal data audits. No problems have been detected.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting alongwith any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The mineralisation is located within Exploration License AP6771 which is a Joint Venture between RTG Mining Inc (90%) and BW ThreeHoldings Ltd (10%)

There are no othermaterial issues.

The tenement is in goodstanding and no known impediments exist. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. No otherexploration has beencarried out Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The geological setting is of Cambrian to Permian aged intrusive porphyry systems, bounded by overlying basaltic, and sedimentary rocks. Mineralisation is mostly situated within granitic porphyry units as broad alteration containing copper sulphides and withinnarrow quartz veinsand faults. Skarn mineralisation consists of magnetite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, malachite, azurite, limonite, haematite, epidote and granular andradite. Drill Hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drillhole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation abovesea level in meters) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. See Appendix 2 of this release. Data Aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off gradesare usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate shortlengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some Length weighted averaging techniques have been used in reporting intercept widths and grades.

No min/max grade cutting has been used for Copper reporting. A 0.1 g/t Au was used as a lower cut for Gold Reporting.

Details of aggregate intercepts are shown in Appendix 3.

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. No equivalent values used Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its natureshould be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths arereported, there shouldbe a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Only down-hole widths quoted, no true widths known at this stage. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery beingreported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Appropriate mapsand sections are included in previous announcements.

Appropriate Plansand Maps included in the announcement

Not all sections have been included as geological interpretation in the copper area has not been finalised. Balanced Reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high gradesand/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Drilling results have been comprehensively reported in this announcement. All information considered material to the reader's understanding of the Exploration Results and data has been reported. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Exploration targeting has been enhanced by a structural study completed by Orefind in 2017, a ground magnetics study by Southern Geoscience in 2016 and a geophysical study completed by Baoding Geological Engineering Institute in 2011. The project is a target rich environment with 2019 planned exploration focussing on multiple targets. This has been further enhanced by a structural survey completed by Vaulin in 2022. A geophysical survey conducted in 2024 was also instrumental in targeting this drill program.

No metallurgical test work hasbeen conducted on this drilling to date. Further Work The nature andscale of plannedfurther work (e.g. testsfor lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step- out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Ongoing diamonddrilling will be used to further define the nature and extent of the geochemical anomalism, and to gain lithological information.

Most mineralisation is open bothalong strike and down/up dip.

Further structural mapping, geophysical interpretation, trenching and drilling will be required to develop the resource model following the 2025 drilling.

Appendix 2 - Drill Hole Details

Drill Hole Number Easting Northing RL Azimuth Dip Depth Type DD25-01 697610 4625570 2765.923 20 55 729.5 Diamond DD25-02 697875 4625690 2820.979 10 50 446.3 Diamond DD25-03 697565 4625145 2702.429 20 55 800 Diamond DD25-04 697675 4626090 2805.072 330 45 573 Diamond DD25-05 699419 4625001 2929.41 35 50 202.50 Diamond DD25-06 700740 4623684 3442 35 60 100 Diamond DD25-07 700709.4 4625244 3197.69 215 60 201.2 Diamond DD25-08 69587 4627380 3125 15 60 380 Diamond DD25-09 697381.6 4627212 3086.56 70 60 100 Diamond DD25-10 697426.5 4627068 3092.6 70 60 100 Diamond DD25-11 696805.5 4626561 2902.42 50 60 100 Diamond DD25-12 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 Diamond DD25-13 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 180 Diamond

Appendix 3 - Significant Intercept Details

DD25-11

Easting Northing RL Azimuth Dip Depth From To Downhole Width g/t Au 696805.5 4626561 2902.42 50 60 100 6.55 7.05 0.5 10.2 696805.5 4626561 2902.42 50 60 100 31.40 32.60 1.2 4.74 696805.5 4626561 2902.42 50 60 100 32.60 33.65 1.05 10.6 696805.5 4626561 2902.42 50 60 100 33.65 34.20 0.55 42.5 696805.5 4626561 2902.42 50 60 100 34.20 35.25 1.05 12.2 696805.5 4626561 2902.42 50 60 100 35.25 35.95 0.7 0.05 696805.5 4626561 2902.42 50 60 100 35.95 36.25 0.3 9.26 696805.5 4626561 2902.42 50 60 100 36.25 37.45 1.2 0.02 696805.5 4626561 2902.42 50 60 100 51.3 52.3 0.4 6.43

Notes: all intercepts use 0.1g/t Au lower cut and no upper cut, 2m maximum internal and edge dilution and all intercepts > 2GxM are reported.

DD25-12

Easting Northing RL Azimuth Dip Depth From To Downhole Width Cu ppm 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 52.20 53.00 0.4 1742 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 53.00 53.80 0.6 2947 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 53.80 54.70 0.6 6632 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 54.70 55.60 0.8 3543 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 55.60 56.40 0.9 4104 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 56.40 57.20 0.9 4260 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 57.20 58.40 0.9 4638 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 58.40 59.35 0.9 4468 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 59.35 60.30 0.9 1203 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 60.30 61.20 1.1 1116 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 61.20 62.20 1.1 2163 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 62.20 63.20 1.00 2853 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 63.20 64.20 1.00 3730 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 64.20 65.20 1.00 4040 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 65.20 66.20 1.00 3371 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 66.20 67.20 1.00 6738 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 67.20 68.10 0.90 5840 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 68.10 69.10 1.00 6115 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 69.10 70.10 1.00 3889 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 70.10 71.10 1.00 3412 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 71.10 72.10 1.00 5118 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 72.10 73.10 1.00 3392 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 73.10 74.10 1.00 3214 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 229.50 230.50 1.00 3809 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 230.50 231.40 0.90 3014 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 231.40 232.40 1.00 3890 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 232.40 233.00 0.60 3338 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 242.90 243.80 0.90 4287 697725.47 4625716.6 2796 10 50 300 243.80 244.60 0.80 8518

Notes: all intercepts use no lower cut or upper cut, 3m maximum internal and edge dilution and all intercepts >3000 PPMxM are reported.

DD25-13

Easting Northing RL Azimuth Dip Depth From To Downhole Width Cu ppm 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 30.60 31.50 0.90 5019 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 31.50 32.70 1.20 3354 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 62.10 63.10 1.00 10920 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 63.10 64.10 1.00 7898 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 64.10 65.00 0.90 3856 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 65.00 66.00 1.00 5777 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 66.00 67.00 1.00 6934 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 67.00 68.00 1.00 4239 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 68.00 68.80 0.80 4050 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 68.80 69.50 0.70 7321 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 69.50 70.70 1.20 3562 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 70.70 71.10 0.40 6088 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 71.10 72.00 0.90 4027 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 72.00 73.00 1.00 3853 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 73.00 74.00 1.00 3696 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 74.00 75.10 1.10 4169 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 75.10 76.00 0.90 2561 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 76.00 77.20 1.20 2915 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 77.20 78.00 0.80 3501 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 78.00 78.80 0.80 6583 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 78.80 79.50 0.70 4824 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 79.50 80.70 1.20 3469 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 80.70 81.70 1.00 3187 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 81.70 82.50 0.80 4215 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 82.50 83.50 1.00 3850 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 83.50 84.50 1.00 3686 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 84.50 85.20 0.70 3256 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 85.20 86.30 1.10 2729 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 86.30 86.80 0.50 6652 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 86.80 88.00 1.20 10595 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 241.50 242.50 1.00 4412 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 242.50 243.50 1.00 3737 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 243.50 244.60 1.10 3785 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 244.60 245.50 0.90 4429 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 245.50 246.50 1.00 3744 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 246.50 247.50 1.00 5985 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 247.50 248.50 1.00 4495 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 248.50 249.50 1.00 4936 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 249.50 250.50 1.00 4759 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 250.50 251.50 1.00 5357 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 251.50 252.40 0.90 4067 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 252.40 253.50 1.10 4040 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 253.50 254.50 1.00 4326 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 254.50 255.50 1.00 3943 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 255.50 256.50 1.00 4510 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 256.50 257.50 1.00 4657 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 257.50 258.30 0.80 4521 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 263.40 264.60 1.20 5811 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 264.60 265.60 1.00 5464 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 265.60 266.80 1.20 4389 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 266.80 267.80 1.00 5809 697875 4625690 2820.98 190 45 300 267.80 268.80 1.00 7305

Notes: all intercepts use no lower cut for Copper and no upper cut, 3m maximum internal and edge dilution and all intercepts >3000 PPPxM are reported.

