ES Sunlogy Berhad Delivers RM324.7 Million Revenue and RM21.6 Million PBT for FY2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / ES Sunlogy Berhad ("ES Sunlogy" or the "Company"), an established provider of mechanical and electrical ("M&E") engineering services as well as generation and sale of renewable energy, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 July 2025 ("Q4 FY2025" and "FY2025" respectively). This marks the Company's first full-year results following its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on 20 February 2025.

For Q4 FY2025, the Company recorded revenue of RM85.5 million, a 13.1% increase from RM75.6 million in the preceding quarter ("Q3 FY2025"). The M&E engineering services segment remained the largest contributor with RM78.2 million, representing 91.5% of total revenue, while trading and renewable energy segments contributed RM5.2 million and RM2.1 million respectively. Gross profit rose significantly to RM12.0 million from RM7.0 million in Q3 FY2025. Profit before tax ("PBT") surged 117.3% quarter-on-quarter to RM7.4 million, with profit after tax ("PAT") more than doubling to RM5.3 million compared to RM2.5 million previously.

On a full-year basis, ES Sunlogy posted revenue of RM324.7 million and PBT of RM21.1 million. PAT stood at RM15.3 million, translating to basic earnings per share of 2.20 sen. As at 31 July 2025, the Company's net assets attributable to owners amounted RM0.16 per share.

The Company's financial resilience is underpinned by a healthy unbilled order book of RM180.4 million as at 31 July 2025, providing strong visibility for the financial year ending 31 July 2026 ("FY2026"). Meanwhile, approximately 90.4% of the RM42.0 million IPO proceeds has been utilised as at the end of FY2025, mainly channelled towards the development of the Selarong Large Scale Solar Photovoltaic ("LSSPV") Plant, repayment of borrowings, and the implementation of an enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system to enhance operational efficiency.

Managing Director of ES Sunlogy Mr. Khor Chuan Meng

Managing Director of ES Sunlogy Mr. Khor Chuan Meng commented, "We are encouraged by our Q4 performance, which reflects both the resilience of our core M&E segment and the progress of our renewable energy ventures. The strong quarter-on-quarter growth underscores our ability to deliver consistent value, supported by a robust order book and disciplined project execution. Our dual focus on infrastructure and renewable energy positions us well to capture opportunities arising from Malaysia's national development agenda and energy transition targets."

In a significant strategic milestone during the quarter, the Company entered into a Heads of Agreement with Planet QEOS Sdn Bhd to jointly develop a 155 MWp solar hybrid power plant and 310 MWh Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") in Baram, Sarawak. This project forms part of the Sarawak State Government's Special Energy Zone ("SEZ") initiative aimed at accelerating clean energy and rural economic development in the northern highlands. As part of this collaboration, ES Sunlogy will also establish a dedicated M&E engineering facility in Baram to support local project delivery, technical training, and talent development, reinforcing the Company's long-term commitment to inclusive growth, energy innovation, and regional infrastructure transformation.

Looking forward, ES Sunlogy remains optimistic about its prospects in both the infrastructure and clean energy sectors. With Class A accreditation from the Energy Commission and G7 accreditation from the Construction Industry Development Board, the Company is well positioned to secure and execute large-scale projects nationwide. Simultaneously, its renewable energy initiatives, including ownership of the Junjong LSSPV Plant and joint venture participation in the Selarong LSSPV Plant, align with Malaysia's target of achieving 40% renewable energy generation by 2035 under the Corporate Green Power Programme ("CGPP").

ABOUT ES SUNLOGY BERHAD

ES Sunlogy Berhad ("ES Sunlogy" or the "Company") is an established provider of mechanical and electrical ("M&E") engineering services, specialising in electrical engineering services for electricity supply distribution systems, mechanical engineering services for building services, as well as generation and sales of renewable energy. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") has an extensive portfolio of projects across Malaysia, including industrial, commercial and residential properties, and solar facilities. ES Sunlogy has established itself as a trusted name in delivering innovative, efficient, and high-quality engineering solutions. The Company is committed to contributing to Malaysia's sustainable energy landscape with its focus on solar energy projects and renewable energy solutions.

For more information, visit www.essunlogy.com.

