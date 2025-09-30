GoWit, a global AdTech leader in omnichannel Retail Media, announced the launch of GoWit Commerce Media, a unified advertising platform connecting retailers, brands, and agencies. Replacing fragmented solutions, GoWit unites 7,000+ brands and agencies with leading retailers in more than 20 markets, creating the largest advertising network in EMEA. With Commerce Media projected to reach $220B by 2027, the platform provides advertisers and media owners with the scale, standardization, and simplicity they urgently need.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929777651/en/

GoWit Commerce Retail Media Network

Breaking Industry Barriers

Retail Media is booming, yet adoption is slowed by fragmentation, high costs, and measurement gaps. According to IAB Europe, advertisers cite network fragmentation (51%) and lack of standardization (53%) as their biggest hurdles, while retailers point to operational setup (54%) and costs (40%).

GoWit solves these challenges by consolidating solutions into a single platform, simplifying operations, unlocking budgets, and driving measurable performance.

Powering Growth Through Partnerships

Partnerships are at the core of GoWit Commerce and Retail Media, where demand, technology, and ad operations merge into one connected ecosystem. Collaborations with Heureka Group, CarrefourSA, Beymen, Kingfisher (Koçtas), Raneen, Mumzworld, and Toters Delivery bring unmatched scale across Europe and MENA. Technology and sales partnerships with Tooplay, The Trade Desk DSP, Akinon, Spike E-Media, Goldbach, and Craftware add advanced programmatic, local reach, and expertise.

In Switzerland, Marc Meghji, BDM at Goldbach Group AG, added: "It's truly reassuring to know we can count on such a competent and helpful partnership for our Swiss Retail Media journey."

"GoWit is the cornerstone powering Spike's vision to elevate Commerce and Retail Media across the Middle East," added Rami Taibah of Spike E-Media.

Unified Platform for Retailers, Brands, Agencies

GoWit's AI-driven advertising hub enables:

Retailers to integrate in minutes, activate omnichannel ads (display, sponsored listings, video, off-site, in-store), and tap into advertiser demand.

Brands Agencies to run multi-retailer campaigns with self-service tools for segmentation, automated bidding, and real-time reporting.

"The future of advertising belongs to those who connect commerce with data and context," said Emrah Adsan, CEO of GoWit. "By creating the largest ecosystem in EMEA, we help every player transform data into scalable media opportunities."

About GoWit

GoWit is the leading AdTech company building EMEA's largest Commerce and Retail Media Network. Its platform combines best-in-class technology, ad operations, and demand to maximize monetization and relevancy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929777651/en/

Contacts:

GoWit

Begench Soyunov

+905416333166

begench@gowit.com