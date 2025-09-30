Anzeige
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
30.09.2025
Vici Energy Launches Inaugural Sustainability Report, Committing to Decarbonization and Community Empowerment

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vici Energy, an integrated energy company, today released its inaugural Sustainability Report 2025, outlining its sustainability framework and ESG commitments to decarbonize energy logistics and empower local communities.

Vici Energy Launches Inaugural Sustainability Report, Committing to Decarbonization and Community Empowerment

The report highlights Vici Energy's actionable targets, including reducing leased fleet emissions, a 15% expansion of certified biofuel trading by 2026, and STEM education programs for students in its operating regions. The company's approach balances the urgent need for energy access in emerging economies with long-term sustainability imperatives.

Gordon Mackie, Director of Trading and Trade Finance at Vici Energy, commented: "This report demonstrates how we're addressing global energy needs while creating tangible benefits in the communities where we operate. By integrating sustainability into every facet of our operations, from optimizing maritime logistics to investing in future talent, we are creating value for our stakeholders. Our approach is rooted in pragmatism: meeting today's energy challenges while laying the groundwork for a lower-carbon future. Partnerships, innovation, and accountability will remain central to this mission."

The report underscores Vici Energy's 2024 commitment to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and its alignment with key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Read the full report on the Vici Energy website:https://shorturl.at/R3D98

About Vici Energy

Vici Energy is a privately owned, integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development, trading, and delivery of energy products. With a focus on emerging markets, Vici Energy leverages local expertise to drive economic growth and create long-term value for partners and communities where it operates.

For more information, please visit https://www.vicienergy.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780914/Vici_Energy_Report.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vici-energy-launches-inaugural-sustainability-report-committing-to-decarbonization-and-community-empowerment-302565882.html

PR Newswire
