Financial Institution Türk Ekonomi Bankasi to Deploy Provenir's AI Decisioning Platform

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provenir , a global leader in AI risk decisioning software, today announced Türk Ekonomi Bankasi (TEB) has selected the Provenir AI Decisioning Platform to speed batch risk decisioning processes for its retail and small business lending products.

Established in 1927, TEB is a leading institution in the Turkish banking sector. Since its founding, TEB has operated in various fields of the financial sector, including investment, leasing, factoring, and portfolio management, all while expanding its branch network and diversifying its products and services.

With Provenir, TEB aims to improve speed and agility in its batch risk decisioning to meet the demands of its growing customer base and for improved competitive advantage. "Provenir's AI-based, low-code risk decision platform delivers the flexibility we need, delivering deeper insights to expedite the decisioning process and empower us to operate with greater speed and ease for an improved customer experience," said Osman Durmus, Assistant General Manager, Retail and Micro SME Credits, TEB.

"Provenir supports a growing number of distinguished financial service leaders in Türkiye. We are proud to partner with TEB to provide best-in-class AI decisioning to make informed decisions quickly and at scale," said Louis Garner, Vice President Europe, Middle East & Africa, Provenir. "With its low-code technology, the Provenir AI Decisioning Platform eliminates the hard work of building and maintaining a decision-making model, enabling TEB to focus on developing products for its most important asset - its customers."

Provenir's AI Decisioning Platform brings together the power of decisioning, data, and decision intelligence to drive smarter decisions. This unique offering powers decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, improving customer experience, best-in-class fraud prevention, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

About Provenir

Provenir's AI Decisioning Platform empowers banks, telcos, fintechs, and many other financial services providers to maximize value and minimize risk across the customer lifecycle - all on a single platform.

Provenir combines cutting-edge technology, data, and AI to create powerful, impactful decisions and deliver hyper-personalized experiences. From streamlining onboarding and stopping application fraud to optimizing customer management and strengthening collections, our platform transforms the way organizations approach decisioning.

Trusted by the world's leading financial services providers, Provenir is at the heart of innovation in over 60 countries, processing more than 4 billion transactions annually.

