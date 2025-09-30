Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Reduction in management fee

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Reduction in management fee

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30



BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Reduction in management fee

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company') are pleased to announce that the Company has reached an agreement with BlackRock to amend the Company's management fee arrangements.

The management fee payable by the Company will be reduced to 0.65 per cent of net assets up to and including £400 million; 0.60 per cent of net assets in excess of £400 million up to and including £1 billion; and 0.525 per cent of net assets in excess of £1 billion (representing a significant decrease from the current fee of 0.85 per cent on net assets up to £350 million and 0.75 per cent on assets above this level). This revised fee will result in a blended annual management fee rate for the Company of 0.634 per cent based on the Company's average net assets for the year to 31 August 2025 of £593.3 million.

The new arrangements will be implemented retrospectively, with effect from 1 September 2025. It is estimated that the Company's OCR will reduce significantly, allowing it to achieve an illustrative OCR of 0.775 per cent (based on average net assets for the year ended 31 August 2025), representing a material improvement to the Company's OCR of 0.95 per cent for the year to 31 August 2025.

30 September 2025


For further information, please contact:


Sarah Beynsberger - 020 7743 3000
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tunga Chigovanyika - 020 7397 1915
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited


© 2025 PR Newswire
