Pensana Plc - Date of Annual General Meeting and proposed share consolidation

30 September 2025

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Date of Annual General Meeting and proposed share consolidation

Pensana advisesthat the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held at 107 Cheapside, Second Floor, London, EC2V 6DN at 10:00 GMT on 3 December 2025.

Due to the interest in the Longonjo project in the United States and potential partners there, the Board of Directors are evaluating a potential listing for Pensana on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") in the United States, in addition to the Company's listing on the London Stock Exchange. As a result, and to prepare the Company to meet any minimum share price requirements for a United States listing by Q1 2026, in addition to the usual business at its Annual General Meeting, the Directors intend to propose a resolution to consolidate the share capital to align Pensana's share price so that it exceeds any minimum requirements for a US listing. Any listing on Nasdaq is subject to the satisfaction of all initial listing requirements and approval of Nasdaq. There can be no assurance that the Company will meet the Nasdaq initial listing standards or that listing approval will be received from Nasdaq.

Further information about the Annual General Meeting, including the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, will be provided to shareholders in November, along with details of the proposed share consolidation and how this may affect shareholders.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

