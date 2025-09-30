Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2025 08:10 Uhr
Syncron Inc: New Syncron Value-Added Reseller Program Expands Access to Advanced Aftermarket Solutions

Brings enterprise-grade aftermarket tools to mid-sized manufacturers through phased, partner-led delivery

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2025, a global leader in intelligent Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions, today announced the launch of its new Value-Added Reseller (VAR) Partner Program designed to expand its reach in the aftermarket service sector and better serve mid-sized Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors through an expanded ecosystem of qualified implementation partners.

The program will roll out immediately, initially in North America and EMEA, and will expand Syncron's recently established Partner Network.

By enabling VARs to deliver tailored versions of its sophisticated aftermarket solutions, Syncron is addressing a broader segment of the market, providing mid-sized businesses access to powerful tools traditionally reserved for enterprise-level customers. A phased delivery approach enables customers to evolve at their own pace, regardless of where they are in the digital transformation journey.

"While manufacturers and service organizations contend with increasingly unpredictable supply chains and macroeconomic factors, our solutions enable mid-sized businesses to transform their aftermarket operations into a source of reliable, repeatable revenue and customer loyalty," said Rob Joseph, VP of the Global Partner Organization at Syncron.

The launch of the VAR program underscores Syncron's momentum in expanding its global partner ecosystem and reaffirms its leadership in delivering scalable, AI-powered aftermarket solutions that drive measurable value, no matter a company's size or digital maturity.

"Our partner-led strategy reflects our ongoing commitment to customer success," said Claire Rychlewski, Chief Revenue Officer at Syncron. "We're giving mid-market customers a faster, more flexible path to aftermarket excellence through partners who understand their unique needs."

For more information, partners can visit syncron.com/partners.

About Syncron
Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket business performance. Syncron's integrated, scalable, state-of-the-art Service Lifecycle Management.

Press Contact
Faye Baker
faye.baker@syncron.com


