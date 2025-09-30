New analysis from Omdia reveals that 2025 is set to be a breakout year for 5G Standalone (SA) network deployments and RedCap device adoption, unlocking substantial opportunities for IoT applications across industries.

5G Standalone Networks Gain Momentum

After delays in 2024, global 5G SA rollouts are accelerating, delivering on 5G's core promise of ultra-fast speeds, ultra-low latency, and massive connectivity. transformative applications, particularly in manufacturing and industrial automation sectors, and other IoT-driven sectors.

"With 5G SA deployments picking up pace, the industry is finally realizing the true potential of 5G," explains Alexander Thompson, Senior Analyst for IoT at Omdia. "2025 marks the first-time hardware and network ecosystems are aligned on RedCap, showcased by the recent Apple Watch launch supporting this technology."

RedCap Devices Hit Key Milestones

The 5G device ecosystem reached a significant milestone. October 2024 saw T-Mobile introduce North America's first commercial 5G RedCap device -the TCL LINKPORT IK511 dongle. While module costs are still high, prices are projected to decrease as adoption increases, particularly in China where government subsidies are anticipated to drive market growth.

Advanced Network Capabilities Gaining Traction

Network slicing has successfully transitioned beyond trial phases with commercial offerings such as T-Mobile's T-Priority and Verizon's FrontLine services. Private 5G networks continue addressing critical security concerns cited by 33% of organizations in Omdia's IoT Enterprise Survey 2025 as the top priority for their IoT initiatives.

Meanwhile, the broader 5G ecosystem is expanding through network API monetization, with several key API families now being deployed globally.

