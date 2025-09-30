Artesian Finance II Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30
30 September 2025
Artesian Finance II Plc (the "Company") - 213800SC4ON8GU2Q2Q62
Annual Report and Financial Statements
The Annual Report and Financial Statements are available on the following link:
Annual Report and Financial Statements
For further information please contact:
Artesian Finance II Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London
United Kingdom
EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com
M25 AF II - FS - 31-03-2025 - Signed - EY LLP
© 2025 PR Newswire