Artesian Finance II Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

30 September 2025

Artesian Finance II Plc (the "Company") - 213800SC4ON8GU2Q2Q62

Annual Report and Financial Statements

The Annual Report and Financial Statements are available on the following link:

Annual Report and Financial Statements

For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance II Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London

United Kingdom

EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com