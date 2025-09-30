Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Ranked No. 1 of Canada's Top Growing Companies

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") has been ranked No. 1 on the Report on Business magazine's 2025 ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, as published on September 26, 2025.

Valeura achieved the top position among 400 candidate companies across all sectors, based on three-year revenue growth. The Company's revenue increased from US$3 million in 2021 to US$689 million in 2024, representing a 20,064% increase. This recognition follows the Company's No. 8 ranking in 2024, reflecting sustained momentum in value creation and operational execution.

Dr. Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"We are honoured to receive this exceptional recognition from theReport on Business magazine. Achieving the No. 1 position among 400 companies across all industries validates our disciplined approach to creating value through growth.

Since launching our growth strategy in 2020, our team has demonstrated top tier operational and financial performance. At the same time, we have remained highly discerning in selecting which opportunities to pursue. Our revenue growth of 20,064% over three years underscores the fact that our strategy is working.

As we continue to actively pursue organic and inorganic opportunities to create value for all stakeholders, I extend my sincere gratitude to the many individuals who have supported our journey."

About the Ranking

The Report on Business magazine is published by The Globe And Mail, widely regarded as Canada's foremost news media company. Their annual editorial ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies measures businesses on three-year revenue growth. The complete 2025 ranking islisted here.

About the Company

Valeura is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries)

+65 6373 6940

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO

Contact@valeuraenergy.com

Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor and Media Enquiries)

+1 403 975 6752 / +44 7392 940495

Robin James Martin, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

IR@valeuraenergy.com

