Chinese solar module maker Risen Energy has introduced a 475 W bifacial solar module with a power conversion efficiency of 23.8% to the Australian market, targeting the rooftop market.From pv magazine Australia Risen Energy has announced the official launch of its ??n-type 475 W bifacial tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar modules?? in the Australian market, saying the product is perfectly tailored to local requirements. "Featuring a compact design, the product delivers optimised weight, performance, and reliability, making it an ideal solution for Australian rooftop solar applications," ...

