New collaboration connects product lifecycle management with AI-powered integration to accelerate innovation in automotive, pharma, aerospace, defense, and other engineering industries

SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today announced a strategic partnership with Antemia, a leader in systems engineering and lifecycle management. Together, the companies will help engineering-driven enterprises, including those in automotive, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing, better connect their systems, applications, and stakeholders to accelerate innovation and improve product lifecycle outcomes.

Engineering organizations face growing complexity as they manage products and systems that span multiple disciplines, stakeholders, and software tools. Antemia brings deep expertise in systems engineering, supported by its method management platform Memodya and the Digital Lifecycle Lab at the University of Technology Graz. SnapLogic complements this with its AI-powered integration platform that unifies data, applications, and microservices through intuitive low-code design.

Together, Antemia and SnapLogic will enable customers to bridge critical gaps in digital lifecycle management by linking systems engineering environments like model-based systems engineering (MBSE) tools with product lifecycle management (PLM) systems, specialist engineering tools, and collaboration platforms, creating a single, integrated system of record. The result: silos are broken down, workflows are streamlined, and engineering processes become more consistent, scalable, and future-proof.

"Every engineering enterprise today is looking for ways to streamline complex system lifecycles, while ensuring alignment to stakeholder needs," said Dominic Wellington, Director Product Marketing at SnapLogic. "By combining SnapLogic's agentic integration capabilities with Antemia's systems engineering expertise, we're helping customers accelerate innovation and bring new products to market faster, with fewer risks and lower costs."

"Through our partnership with SnapLogic, we are advancing the practical application of systems engineering," said Dr. Stefan Kollegger, Co-Founder and Head of Engineering and IT at Antemia. "By embedding data integration directly into the context of model-based engineering (MBE) and MBSE, we help eliminate inefficiencies and reduce unnecessary feedback loops in complex projects. At the same time, our solutions are designed to complement and enhance existing engineering IT environments within companies, making it easier to adopt model-based structures. These capabilities can be experienced hands-on in our Digital Lifecycle Lab, where we foster better team alignment, increased speed, improved clarity, and measurable outcomes."

At Antemia's Digital Lifecycle Lab in Graz, SnapLogic's platform plays a key role in transforming the way engineering teams work together. By filling collaboration and integration gaps, even in brownfield environments, the partnership paves the way for systems engineering to deliver real business impact, through clear, value-creating solutions.

Real-world Use Cases

Digitalization is reshaping industries everywhere, and system models are becoming a universal technical language for engineering. With Antemia and SnapLogic working together, complex projects like rescue drones, electric vehicles, and smart factories can be designed and managed more efficiently. Mechanics, electronics, software engineers, and plant managers all gain a shared, standardized view of their systems, enabling faster development, instant cross-disciplinary insights, and clearer collaboration across the lifecycle.

In joint pilot projects, SnapLogic and Antemia are developing solutions that seamlessly connect MBSE and PLM. This integration eliminates error-prone manual tasks, enables continuous end-to-end data flow, and ensures that all stakeholders stay aligned throughout the development process. The result is greater transparency and traceability, faster and more informed decision-making, reduced costs, shorter time-to-market, and improved competitiveness through efficient development cycles and reliable compliance.

This announcement builds on Antemia's ongoing commitment to advancing the digital lifecycle ecosystem, following prior collaborations such as with ECS. With SnapLogic, the company is now able to expand integration capabilities and deliver new value to customers across the full engineering spectrum.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

About Antemia

Antemia is a pioneering company in technology, consulting, and training dedicated to solving complex engineering challenges with efficiency, precision, and innovation. Memodya is our model-based method modeling tool that brings engineers together, equips them with the right methods and tools, and transforms knowledge into practical, measurable solutions turning digital engineering practices into reality. By combining systems engineering, model-based engineering, and collaborative expertise, we drive transformative change across industries and set new standards of excellence in engineering practice.

