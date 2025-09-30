The First MX Mouse with Haptics that Transforms Productivity Through Tactile Feedback

Logitech's only mouse with customizable haptics for professionals seeking ultimate control and efficiency.

Streamlined workflows with Actions Ring enabled by Logi Options+, a digital overlay, reducing repetitive mouse movements by up to 63%.*

Delivers 2X stronger connectivity powered by a high-performance chip and optimized antenna placement.

MX Master 4 for Business has enhanced features for simple deployment and remote monitoring with Logitech Sync.

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today unveiled the MX Master 4, the newest member of the MX Master series, designed to empower creative professionals, developers and business users. With immersive haptic feedback, advanced software and stronger connectivity, the MX Master 4 sets a new standard in control, precision and productivity even for the most demanding workflows.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250930356623/en/

Logitech launches MX Master 4, the first MX mouse with haptics that transforms productivity through tactile feedback

Tolya Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech, said, "In today's fast-paced and demanding world, advanced users need tools that help them redefine their workflows to deliver more in less time. We designed MX Master 4 to bring next level immersion and speed to our users thanks to the tactile haptic feedback and instant access to their favorite tools with the Actions Ring software overlay."

Intuitive Interaction: Haptic Feedback

The MX Master 4 reimagines user control with customizable haptic feedback, delivering subtle vibrations for scrolling, navigation and selection. This tactile precision is ideal for tasks like video editing, design work and data analysis.

Actions Ring

Actions Ring, a digital overlay enabled by Logi Options+, offers app-specific shortcuts and customizable controls to place frequently used tools at your fingertips anywhere on your screen. With features such as assigning commands in Photoshop or automating functions in Excel, professionals can save up to 33% of their time and reduce repetitive mouse movements by 63%.

Designed for uninterrupted workflows, the MX Master 4 features a high-performance chip and optimized antenna, delivering twice the connectivity strength of previous models. The new USB-C dongle ensures quick and dependable pairing across laptops, desktops and tablets, keeping users connected without delays.

With enhanced stain-resistant materials and a durable design that is easy to maintain, MX Master 4 is built to handle the daily challenges of professional use while providing long-lasting performance.

Built for Business

The MX Master 4 for Business makes life easier for both employees and IT teams. It's easy to deploy across the whole company, and when employees are logged into Logi Tune, IT can monitor the mice remotely through the Logitech Sync management platform, no desk visits needed. For employees using Logi Bolt, it delivers a reliable connection, even in crowded office environments, so they can stay focused and get more done without tech hiccups.

Designed for Sustainability

MX Master 4 is designed with thoughtful choices to reduce environmental impact, carefully selecting materials like a minimum of 48% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, a low-carbon aluminum thumbwheel and a battery featuring 100% recycled cobalt to minimize resource use and carbon emissions. There is paper packaging that is responsibly sourced from FSC-certified materials, unpainted plastic parts and a design that is easy to disassemble to simplify recycling.

Tech specs:

MagSpeed Scroll Wheel: Scroll up to 1,000 lines per second so you can work faster.

Scroll up to 1,000 lines per second so you can work faster. 8,000 DPI Sensor: Provides smooth, accurate tracking on virtually any surface, including glass.

Provides smooth, accurate tracking on virtually any surface, including glass. Quiet clicks : Provides a satisfying tactile feel with 90% less noise (compared to the MX Master 3), perfect for environments like open spaces and shared offices.

: Provides a satisfying tactile feel with 90% less noise (compared to the MX Master 3), perfect for environments like open spaces and shared offices. USB-C Quick Charging: A 1-minute charge powers up to 3 hours of use, while a full charge lasts up to 70 days, ensuring you're ready to work without interruptions (charging cable not included).

A 1-minute charge powers up to 3 hours of use, while a full charge lasts up to 70 days, ensuring you're ready to work without interruptions (charging cable not included). Multi-Device Pairing: Connect and switch between up to three devices-laptops, desktops, or tablets-without interruptions. Compatible across operating systems, users can switch using the Actions Ring or Easy-Switch buttons and even transfer files between devices with Logi Options+.

Pricing and availability

MX Master 4, will be available in Graphite and Pale Grey globally, and Black and Graphite Charcoal in North America and Europe. MX Master 4 for Mac will be available in White Silver and Space Black. Priced at $119.99/€129.99 each purchase includes a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud with apps such as: Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere Pro. For more details, please visit www.logitech.com or check with your local or online retailer.MX Master 4 for Business will be available in Graphite online and through authorized resellers at $119.99.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

Logitech Ergo Lab study (2025) with 37 MX Master mouse users tested across 8 desktop actions. Results may vary depending on assigned shortcuts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250930356623/en/

Contacts:

Wendy Spander, Logitech

Head of Communications for MX

wspander@logitech.com