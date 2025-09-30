Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 09:06 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CaPow Announces CE Mark Approval for Its Revolutionary Genesis Power-in-Motion System

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CaPow, a trailblazer in Power-in-Motion delivery technology, is proud to announce that it has received CE Mark for its flagship solution Genesis - confirming compliance with the European Union's stringent health, safety, and environmental protection standards.

CaPow Genesis System: A modular power platform enabling in-motion energy transfer for industrial mobile robots, seamlessly integrated into the operational route.

The CE certification applies to CaPow's robust, high-efficiency wireless power systems designed for a wide range of applications - including Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and other mission-critical industrial platforms. CE approval clears the way for CaPow to deliver its groundbreaking Genesis technology to customers across the entire European Economic Area (EEA). This milestone complements CaPow's UL safety compliance, reinforcing its global expansion and strengthening its position as a leading provider of next-generation wireless power solutions.

This certification follows successful commercial deployments in the U.S., where CaPow's technology has already proven measurable ROI and operational uptime for industrial automation clients. The company is now prepared to replicate that success across Europe.

"This is a solution that has already proven itself in the U.S. market with commercial success, and is now making its way to Europe. What truly sets us apart is our ability to deliver a unique solution that enables freedom of movement without the need for charging - something no one else offers. Achieving CE certification is a major validation of our technology and our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality solutions to global markets. As demand grows for more reliable, and efficient power delivery in logistics and manufacturing, we are excited to provide European customers with systems that meet both their performance needs and regulatory expectations."

- Professor Mor M. Peretz, CEO and Co-Founder at CaPow

CaPow's technology provides in-motion power delivery to mobile robotics fleets, without the downtime, limitations, or environmental costs associated with traditional battery-powered approaches. This advancement is particularly critical for industries seeking to improve productivity, while reducing operational costs and environmental impact. The CE mark reinforces CaPow's dedication to product excellence, and safety - while expanding its global reach.

About CaPow
CaPow is a pioneer in the field of efficient power delivery for robotic fleets. Its novel Power-In-Motion technology transfers energy to robotic fleets while in motion, eliminating downtime and ensuring constant throughput. The system seamlessly integrates into existing warehouse infrastructure, enabling operators, automation experts, and OEMs to achieve maximal efficiency while dramatically reducing overall expenses.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784392/CaPow_Genesis_System.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capow-announces-ce-mark-approval-for-its-revolutionary-genesis-power-in-motion-system-302569498.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.