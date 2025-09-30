CaPow Announces CE Mark Approval for Its Revolutionary Genesis Power-in-Motion System

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CaPow, a trailblazer in Power-in-Motion delivery technology, is proud to announce that it has received CE Mark for its flagship solution Genesis - confirming compliance with the European Union's stringent health, safety, and environmental protection standards.

The CE certification applies to CaPow's robust, high-efficiency wireless power systems designed for a wide range of applications - including Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and other mission-critical industrial platforms. CE approval clears the way for CaPow to deliver its groundbreaking Genesis technology to customers across the entire European Economic Area (EEA). This milestone complements CaPow's UL safety compliance, reinforcing its global expansion and strengthening its position as a leading provider of next-generation wireless power solutions.

This certification follows successful commercial deployments in the U.S., where CaPow's technology has already proven measurable ROI and operational uptime for industrial automation clients. The company is now prepared to replicate that success across Europe.

"This is a solution that has already proven itself in the U.S. market with commercial success, and is now making its way to Europe. What truly sets us apart is our ability to deliver a unique solution that enables freedom of movement without the need for charging - something no one else offers. Achieving CE certification is a major validation of our technology and our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality solutions to global markets. As demand grows for more reliable, and efficient power delivery in logistics and manufacturing, we are excited to provide European customers with systems that meet both their performance needs and regulatory expectations."

- Professor Mor M. Peretz, CEO and Co-Founder at CaPow

CaPow's technology provides in-motion power delivery to mobile robotics fleets, without the downtime, limitations, or environmental costs associated with traditional battery-powered approaches. This advancement is particularly critical for industries seeking to improve productivity, while reducing operational costs and environmental impact. The CE mark reinforces CaPow's dedication to product excellence, and safety - while expanding its global reach.

About CaPow

CaPow is a pioneer in the field of efficient power delivery for robotic fleets. Its novel Power-In-Motion technology transfers energy to robotic fleets while in motion, eliminating downtime and ensuring constant throughput. The system seamlessly integrates into existing warehouse infrastructure, enabling operators, automation experts, and OEMs to achieve maximal efficiency while dramatically reducing overall expenses.

