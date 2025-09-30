Huawei Consumer Business Group: Elevate Your Active Life: HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series Unveils Over 100,000 Customizable Watch Faces Blending Sports, Style, and Personalization

PARIS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its global debut on September 19, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series is transforming the world of wearable technology with an expansive collection of customizable watch faces crafted for the everyday athlete. Seamlessly blending cutting-edge health tracking with captivating design, these watch faces empower users to tailor fitness experience with exceptional style and precision, with well-known designers OZ, S.P., and Saint On.

Unleash Your Personal Style

With over 100,000 watch faces and 17.5 million worldwide monthly active users, the HUAWEI Watch Face Store offers unmatched personalization. Each glance at your wrist becomes a source of inspiration, merging heart rate and step tracking with designer visuals tailored to your passions. Whether running urban streets or hiking trails, these faces redefine self-expression.

Fitness Tracking with Flair

Powered by the HUAWEI TruSense System with multi-spacing optical paths, each watch face delivers real-time, medical-grade metrics with clarity. For runners, the Sports Numbers face uses vibrant yellow numerals for visibility, paired with dynamic footprint icons that gamify strides and heartbeat visuals. Cyclists benefit from the RIDE face, featuring a central silhouette and a golden progress bar tracking distance and calories, keeping data stylish and accessible.

Tailored for Every Adventure

Huawei's sport-specific watch faces elevate your performance with purpose-built innovation. The Landscape Walk face captivates hikers with a 3D mountain backdrop, seamlessly integrating altitude and sunrise/sunset times for safer and immersive adventures. Urban professionals will love the Roam the Four Seas face, boasting a unique earth texture and elegant business blue color, with time displayed by a classic pointer, day/date/time/battery at the top, calories on the left, heart rate on the right, and weather/steps/distance at the bottom. Crafted by global design talents, these faces balance scientific precision with visual artistry, ensuring every workout feels personal and empowering.

Exclusive VIP Offer Awaits

From now to October 26, 2025[1], HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series owners who pair their device with the HUAWEI Health App can unlock 50% off 1-month and 1-year HUAWEI Watch Faces VIP packages, saving up to €35. While all users can browse over 100,000 customizable watch faces, the VIP package allows unlimited downloads without per-face payments, including high-contrast running displays, rugged outdoor tools, and elegant analog dials, optimized for HUAWEI WATCH GT 6's lab-grade cadence and stress analysis. Don't miss this chance to elevate your wrist game!

Empower Your Active Lifestyle

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series is more than a smartwatch, it is a bold fusion of fashion, function, and individuality. To access over 100,000 customizable watch faces, download the HUAWEI Health App and pair your device to explore a world of personalized designs. Whether you are chasing a personal best or balancing work and wellness, these watch faces empower you to live actively and stylishly. It is time to make your fitness journey uniquely yours with Huawei!

[1] Terms and Conditions apply. The period may vary in different countries.

