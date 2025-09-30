Symphony Talent Earns Six Industry Honors for Employer Brand Excellence at the 2025 EBMAs

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in talent acquisition solutions, proudly announced its recognition at the 2025 Employer Brand Management Awards (EBMAs), taking home three Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze honors for The Studio at Symphony Talent's innovative and impactful employer brand work with global clients bp and Standard Chartered.

The EBMAs, held annually in London, celebrate the best in employer brand strategy, management, and communication across industries. Symphony Talent's wins spanned multiple categories, showcasing its creativity, expertise, and client partnerships:

Gold - Best Integration of the Employer Brand in Communication Strategy (bp)

Gold - Best Diversity & Inclusion Strategy for female hiring campaign in India (bp)

Gold - Best Employer Brand Management - Energy & Utilities sector (bp)

Silver - Best Employer Brand Innovation (bp)

Bronze - Best Communication of the Employer Brand to the Internal Audience (Standard Chartered)

Bronze - Best Employer Brand Management - Financial Services sector (Standard Chartered)

"These awards reflect the powerful outcomes that can be achieved when innovative thinking meets strong client collaboration," said Kermit Randa, CEO, Symphony Talent. "Employer brand is the thread that ties together every stage of a full-funnel talent acquisition strategy. Partnering with bp and Standard Chartered, we've shown how effectively activating that brand can accelerate hiring success, strengthen long-term talent strategies, and drive measurable impact."

Symphony Talent's clients highlighted the value of partnership in bringing their brands to life.

"Our collaboration with Symphony Talent has been instrumental in advancing bp's employer brand with bold, innovative campaigns that reflect who we are as an inclusive, forward-looking organization," said Kristy Chisholm, Head of Global Attraction at bp. "These awards underscore the power of creativity and partnership in helping us connect with diverse talent and strengthen our reputation as an employer of choice in the energy sector."

"Partnering with Symphony Talent has allowed us to express Standard Chartered's employer brand in ways that feel both authentic to our culture and compelling to candidates," said Sammie Stapleton, Global Head of Employer Brand at Standard Chartered. "The recognition at the 2025 EBMAs reflects how creativity and collaboration can make our brand stand out in a highly competitive financial services market and deepen engagement with both our colleagues and prospective talent."

Symphony Talent's success at the 2025 EBMAs celebrates The Studio's commitment to delivering forward-thinking, client-centered strategies that strengthen employer brand reputation, advance diversity and inclusion, and contribute to sustained organizational success.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent delivers innovative, award-winning talent acquisition solutions that empower clients worldwide to expertly advance talent and teams. Our comprehensive suite of full-funnel solutions, expert brand services, and data analytics tools help clients execute and optimize hiring strategies, ensuring differentiated candidate experiences and improved business outcomes at every stage of the talent acquisition funnel, from attraction to hire. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

