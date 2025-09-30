Quantexa Named as a Technology Innovator on the 2025 InsurTech100 List

Decision Intelligence Platform powers insurers to grow premium, optimize costs, and protect loss ratios

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, the global pioneer in Decision Intelligence (DI), today announced its recognition as a top Technology Innovator on the 2025 InsurTech100, the annual list compiled by FinTech Global on the most influential technology companies transforming insurance worldwide.

Competition for a place on the prestigious InsurTech100 has intensified in recent years as the sector experiences rapid growth fueled by accelerated AI adoption and rising customer demand. Quantexa was selected from more than 2,100 companies due to the strength of its Decision Intelligence Platform.

Quantexa's DI platform enables organizations across the insurance industryacross both underwriting and claims, from leakage and fraud detection to customer experience, distribution, and next best actions, as well as to optimize the supply chain.

The platform transforms siloed, fragmented data into a 360-degree view of customers, claimants, risks, assets, and third parties to support multiple lines of business, from P&C (auto, property, liability, travel, marine, and cargo) and Specialty Insurance to life and group health. The configurable platform has improved sales conversion by 50%, sped up risk assessment by over 10x, and improved the impact of counter fraud initiatives by over 90%, enabling greater speed and trust in decisions to elevate customer experiences.

By applying dynamic Entity Resolution and Knowledge Graphs to model risk and detect anomalies in real time, it enables insurers to adapt to regulatory change, evolving risks, and rising customer expectations while helping them grow, optimize, and protect their businesses.

"Being named to the 2025 InsurTech100 underscores how our rapid growth and continued innovation in Decision Intelligence are reshaping the insurance industry," said Alex Johnson, Global Insurance Industry Lead at Quantexa. "This recognition reflects the trust insurers place in Quantexa as a strategic partner, working alongside them to navigate regulatory change, stay ahead of emerging risks, and build more resilient, customer-centric businesses to achieve profitable growth."

For Media: To view the full InsurTech100 list, please visit www.TheInsurTech100.com.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security.



The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study found that customers achieved a 228% ROI over three years. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 850 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit www.quantexa.comor follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Enquiries

C: Michael Lane, VP of External Relations

T: +1 917 450 7387

E: michaellane@quantexa.com