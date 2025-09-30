EQS-News: PL BioScience GmbH
PL BioScience Announces Conferences Attendance
Aachen, Germany, September 30, 2025 - PL BioScience GmbH, a German life science company specializing in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) for cell expansion, today announced its participation in six life sciences conferences this fall.
Meet our management team and marketing colleagues at one of the upcoming conferences:
Festival of Biologics
BioJapan
Innovative Therapies Days 2025
CPHI Frankfurt 2025
BIO-EUROPE 2025
Cell 2025
About PL BioScience:
PL BioScience GmbH, a life science company located in Aachen, Germany, specializes in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL). The company has pioneered proprietary technology to produce fully artificial HPL, allowing for a fully lab-made, scalable supply of HPL. PL BioScience currently offers a comprehensive portfolio of donor-derived, natural HPL products tailored for a range of applications - the ELAREMTM platform. From academic and preclinical research to cell therapy and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, ELAREM ensures seamless translations of regenerative medicine breakthroughs - from the lab to patients in need. PL BioScience is the only company worldwide holding a patent for the gamma-irradiation of HPL, covering the manufacturing process for ELAREM Ultimate-FD PLUS.
For more information on PL BioScience and the ELAREM platform, visit: https://www.pl-bioscience.com/
Contact:
Media contact:
U.S.: Catherine Featherston
