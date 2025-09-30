EQS-News: PL BioScience GmbH / Key word(s): Conference

PL BioScience Announces Conferences Attendance



30.09.2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Aachen, Germany, September 30, 2025 - PL BioScience GmbH, a German life science company specializing in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) for cell expansion, today announced its participation in six life sciences conferences this fall.

Meet our management team and marketing colleagues at one of the upcoming conferences:

Festival of Biologics

September 30 - October 2 in Basel, Switzerland

Anna Kolkmann (Sales Manager) and Maria Noronha (Marketing Specialist) will be present

Booth: 501C

Scheduling meetings is possible through the Terrapinn Event App

BioJapan

October 8 - 10 in Yokohama, Japan

Jungsoo Park (VP Marketing & Sales) and Kana Miyakubi (Sales Account Manager) will be present

Booth: B-68 at the EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation Pavilion

Innovative Therapies Days 2025

October 9 - 10 in Besançon, France

Silver Sponsor of the conference

Cécilia Mesa (Sales Manager) will be present and exhibit a poster

Booth: 6

Scheduling meetings is possible through the B2Match platform

CPHI Frankfurt 2025

October 28 - 30 in Frankfurt, Germany

Hatim Hemeda (CEO & Co-Founder), Christian Wilkes (CFO & Co-Founder) and Jungsoo Park will be present

Booth: 4S115

Scheduling meetings and contacting are possible through the CPHI Event Planner App

BIO-EUROPE 2025

November 3 - 5 in Vienna, Austria

Hatim Hemeda and Christian Wilkes will be present

Scheduling meetings through the partneringONE system

Cell 2025

November 11 - 12 in London, United Kingdom

Network & Programme Sponsors

Silke Isenhardt (Field Application Scientist) and Maria Noronha (Marketing Specialist) will be present and exhibit a poster

Booth: 54

Contact will be possible through the event app from November

About PL BioScience:

PL BioScience GmbH, a life science company located in Aachen, Germany, specializes in the production and development of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL). The company has pioneered proprietary technology to produce fully artificial HPL, allowing for a fully lab-made, scalable supply of HPL. PL BioScience currently offers a comprehensive portfolio of donor-derived, natural HPL products tailored for a range of applications - the ELAREMTM platform. From academic and preclinical research to cell therapy and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, ELAREM ensures seamless translations of regenerative medicine breakthroughs - from the lab to patients in need. PL BioScience is the only company worldwide holding a patent for the gamma-irradiation of HPL, covering the manufacturing process for ELAREM Ultimate-FD PLUS.

For more information on PL BioScience and the ELAREM platform, visit: https://www.pl-bioscience.com/

Contact:

Dr. Hatim Hemeda, CEO

PL BioScience GmbH

+49(0)24195719-100

info@pl-bioscience.com

Media contact:

MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel, Dr. Regina Lutz

+49 (0)89 210 228 0

U.S.: Catherine Featherston

+1-203-444-4393

E-Mail: plbioscience@mc-services.eu

