C-Rad AB: C-RAD Strengthens Czech Presence with a strategically important order from Krajská Nemocnice Hospital in Liberec.

C-RAD, a global leader in Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT), has received a multi-system order, valued at 10 MSEK, from Krajská Nemocnice Hospital in Liberec, Czech Republic. The agreement includes the delivery of Catalyst+ HD, cLight, Visual Coaching Light Panels and Sentinel 4DCT systems, together with a multi-year service contract. Partial delivery is scheduled for 2025 with installation completed in 2026.

By adopting C-RAD's SGRT solutions, Krajská Nemocnice - part of the largest municipal provider of inpatient hospital services, serving the Region of Frýdlant - is advancing its commitment to patient safety, precision, and efficiency in radiation therapy.

"This agreement demonstrates the strength of our solution and our ability to meet high customer demands. We are proud to partner with Elekta and earn the trust of Krajská Nemocnice Hospital in the Region of Frýdlant," says Cecilia de Leeuw, CEO and President of C-RAD.

The order marks an important step in C-RAD's growth in the Czech Republic, reinforcing the company's position as a trusted provider of advanced SGRT solutions and laying the foundation for future collaborations across the region.

For further information:

Cecilia de Leeuw, CEO, +46 (0)79 585 6677, investors@c-rad.com

Linda Frölén, CFO, +46 (0)70 303 3253, investors@c-rad.com

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.

C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com