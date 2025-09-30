IntelliAM has announced that it has signed a co-development partnership agreement with a global engineering manufacturer to integrate IntelliAM's machine learning platform directly into the partner's industry-leading lubrication technologies. While the partner is not named, the company co-hosted a 'Connected Performance' conference with long-standing partner SKF on 24 September. SKF is the world's largest bearing manufacturer and a global leader in lubrication systems. We believe that the timing is unlikely to be coincidental. This marks a significant milestone for IntelliAM, providing clear validation of the company's technology and a pathway to embedded sales via a major industrial player.

