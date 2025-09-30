Investec has become one of the first financial institutions in South Africa to be awarded a license to buy and sell energy, beginning with a 50 MW solar project currently under construction. There are now 14 private companies with an energy trading license in South Africa.Johannesburg-based finance company Investec has been awarded an energy trading licence by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA). The license allows the bank to buy and sell energy to independent power producers and corporate clients within South Africa. Investec first announced its application for a license in ...

