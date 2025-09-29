Posti Group Oyj: Posti Group Corporation applies for its shares to be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Posti Group Corporation Stock exchange release 29 September 2025 at 9.45 p.m. EEST

Posti Group Corporation ("Posti") has today submitted a listing application with Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") to list Posti's shares first on the prelist and then on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki. Trading in Posti's shares is expected to commence on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki on or about 10 October 2025 and on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on or about 14 October 2025 under the trading code "POSTI".

Posti announced on 19 September 2025 that it is planning a listing on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki. The subscription period for the offering will commence tomorrow, on 30 September 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EEST.

For further information, please contact

Timo Karppinen, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 50 356 6405

