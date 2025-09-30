

Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. (9878.HK), a leading industrial internet company in China that empowers rural family-owned stores with its digital technology and supply chain capabilities, is pleased to be recognized for its outstanding ESG performance in China's lowe-tier markets, receiving the "Best ESG Pioneer and Practices - Listed Company" Award at "Golden Kunpeng" China Financial Value Rankings during the 2025 Global Business Daily Economic Forum, hosted by Hong Kong Commercial Daily. Hundreds of guests, including representatives from government agencies, business enterprises, financial institutions, experts, and scholars, attended the event. Over the past year, Huitongda has demonstrated unparalleled determination and dedication to sustainable development. On the environmental aspect, the Company actively pursued its carbon neutrality goals and responded to the nation's "dual carbon goals" of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, developing a corresponding emissions reduction plan that complies with IPCC standards, and striving to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 in an attempt to minimize environmental impact. At the societal level, Huitongda empowered 25,000 towns and villages and over 250,000 township-level family-owned businesses nationwide through its supply chain, allowing rural consumers to enjoy the same goods and services as urban consumers. In addition, through its comprehensive servicing platform, the Company also helped township-level family-owned businesses to advance their digitalization, intelligence, and AI capabilities, to build a smoother and smarter two-way goods flow between urban and rural areas that would drive the economic development in lower-tier markets and improve farmers' lives. In terms of corporate governance, Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. has further refined its relevant structure and continuously enhanced the standardization and transparency of its internal management framework. In 2025, it has established a new Sustainable Development (ESG) Committee to strengthen the identification of key issues and stakeholders, as well as the assessment of risks and opportunities. Overall, Huitongda has demonstrated outstanding performance in emission reduction, social contributions, and improved governance, closely aligning with the national sustainable development goals. The "Golden Kunpeng" China Financial Value Rankings Awards is an annual event of the Global Business Daily Economic Forum. On the one hand, it strives to provide a high-quality communication platform for outstanding companies and figures in the financial industry; on the other hand, it aims to recognize outstanding companies using its six-dimensional evaluation system covering "innovation, corporate governance, value, strategic foresight, growth, social responsibility, and sustainable development", setting the benchmark for the industry. - End - About Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. Huitongda Network (9878.HK) is a leading industrial internet company dedicated to serving ownship-level family-owned retailers in China's rural markets. Supported by its digital technology and supply chain capabilities, the Group strives to provide member stores with stable and efficient one-stop supply chain solutions, as well as AI+SaaS services and merchant solutions for its member stores, channel partners, brand manufacturers, and other stakeholders along the value chain. The comprehensive solutions allow the Group to create a unique digital ecosystem with niche business opportunities. As of June 30, 2025, Huitongda Network has established a retail ecosystem with its approximately 251,000+ member stores in China, covering 21 provinces and more than 25,000 villages and towns. The Company was listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) on February 18, 2022. 30/09/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

