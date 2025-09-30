DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEMD LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.8753 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7657911 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN LEI Code: 969500N5DB0ZB7WXWM76 Sequence No.: 403564 EQS News ID: 2205666 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 30, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)