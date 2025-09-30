DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (TPHU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 156.3934 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 231318 CODE: TPHU LN ISIN: LU1681037948

September 30, 2025 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)