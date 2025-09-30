Bioz, Inc.: Long-Standing Partners in Science: Bioz and JULABO USA Drive Faster, Smarter Discovery

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , the pioneer in evidence-based product validation, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with JULABO USA , a subsidiary of the global leader in temperature control innovation. For over five decades, JULABO has defined excellence in precision heating and cooling systems, enabling scientists, engineers, and manufacturers to perform critical experiments and processes with unmatched consistency.

Bioz Badge

Bioz Badge on the JULABO USA Website

As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, JULABO USA incorporates Bioz Badges into its digital catalog. These real-time widgets showcase citations from peer-reviewed journals, highlighting how JULABO's products have been validated by the scientific community. By combining trusted literature with technical specifications, JULABO USA ensures that researchers can make informed, evidence-based decisions.

This collaboration reaches a new milestone with the launch of JULABO's Magio MS-1000FF , a state-of-the-art refrigerated and heating circulator. Researchers exploring this product online will now be able to see live citations, reflecting the continuity of trust that scientists have placed in JULABO's solutions across decades. By surfacing evidence of real-world use, Bioz Prime Badges help researchers move quickly from consideration to confident selection.

"We love talking about Bioz because it brings a new dimension of transparency to our customers," said Tricia Bowman , Marketing Communications Project Manager at JULABO USA. "Our team is passionate about advancing science with best-in-class temperature control, and Bioz allows us to show customers exactly how our products are validated in the field."

"Bioz has been a fantastic partner for many years," added Mark Diener , Senior Product Manager at JULABO USA. "Bioz Prime Badges demonstrate the real-world impact of our technology in published experiments. With the Magio MS-1000FF, researchers get the confidence that comes from knowing our products have been tested and trusted in diverse applications around the globe."

With Bioz Prime Badges, JULABO USA is strengthening the link between innovation and transparency. Product webpages now display dynamic, citation-backed content that reinforces credibility while also generating valuable insights for JULABO's internal teams. Engagement analytics from Bioz highlight which products are most cited, which journals are driving visibility, and how scientists interact with JULABO content, empowering smarter sales and marketing strategies.

"JULABO USA's dedication to innovation and its customer-centric philosophy make the company an outstanding partner for Bioz," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By embedding citation evidence directly on their product webpages, JULABO provides researchers with the clarity and assurance they need to confidently select the right equipment. This streamlined approach accelerates decision-making, enhances trust, and ultimately helps drive scientific discovery forward at a faster pace."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About JULABO USA

JULABO USA is the leader in highly dynamic and precise temperature control solutions for applications in science, research, laboratories, and industry. German-engineered JULABO equipment assists with applications such as material testing and analysis, distillations, extractions, extrusions, cultivations, stress tests, temperature simulations and more. The JULABO portfolio of products offers a variety of user-friendly products with a temperature stability of ±.01°C including refrigerated and heating circulators, temperature control systems, recirculating chillers, industrial chillers, water baths, immersion coolers, and complementary accessories. JULABO customers span multiple industries including Aerospace, Automotive, Biotechnology, Cannabis, Chemical Manufacturing, Academia, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Semiconductor and more.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

JULABO USA

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt

CEO

pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/long-standing-partners-in-science-bioz-and-julabo-usa-drive-faster-sm-1077368