Solar Servicing LLC, a unit of Forbright Bank, will acquire insolvent Mosaic, with no plans to issue new loans but continued support for existing borrowers.From pv magazine USA Solar Servicing LLC has announced it will acquire Mosaic, a leading residential solar loan provider that announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in June. Founded in 2010, Mosaic funded over $15 billion in loans to date, supporting over 500,000 households financing solar, battery storage and other home energy products. Solar Servicing LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Forbright Bank, the company said it will discontinue ...

