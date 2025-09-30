Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS), a leading provider of high-performance audio and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions, has won the Digital Technology Award at the 2025 Made in Scotland Awards by Insider Media.

Recognition of Excellence

The Made in Scotland Awards celebrate innovation, creativity, and business success across industries. The Digital Technology Award recognizes organizations whose technology is creating positive change and measurable impact.

Insider Media noted, "The judges awarded Cirrus Logic the Digital Technology Award for its scale, impact, and sustained commitment to Scotland. Cirrus Logic's Edinburgh location employs approximately 350 people, contributing to the Scottish economy and building a strong talent pipeline. Its 40-year track record and ongoing innovation in digital design make it a standout anchor for Scotland's tech economy."

"Winning the Digital Technology Award is a tremendous honor for Cirrus Logic and our Edinburgh team," said Eddie Sinnott, Vice President of Automotive Industrial Business Units, Cirrus Logic. "Our team in Scotland has been integral to our technology innovation for decades, and this award reflects the talent of our people and Edinburgh's status as a global technology hub."

Innovation Legacy

Cirrus Logic's Scottish roots date back to Wolfson Microelectronics, founded in 1984 and acquired by Cirrus Logic in 2014. Today, Cirrus Logic is known for its innovative semiconductor solutions that power billions of consumer devices worldwide with smartphone cameras, touch controls, energy-efficient batteries, and advanced sound features for leading brands, reflecting its expanding influence beyond audio.

The Edinburgh team is central to every stage of the product lifecycle from design and architecture to testing and delivery cementing Scotland's role in shaping the future of digital technology. This award honors the company's digital technology innovations and contributions to the global semiconductor industry.

Investing in Scotland's Future

Beyond innovation, Cirrus Logic has a long-standing commitment to Scotland's tech community. The company supports STEM education through scholarships in engineering at the University of Strathclyde, partnerships with youth programs such as Digital Xtra and the Social Enterprise Academy, and internships for students pursuing technology careers.

Through the Cirrus Logic Environmental Action Network initiative, employees support sustainability by volunteering for garden restoration, coastal cleanups, and e-waste recycling. In 2024, nearly 400 kilograms of scientific equipment was donated to support education and research.

The company also supports Scotland's cultural life, including the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Edinburgh Fringe, and Edinburgh Science Festival, fostering creativity alongside technological progress.

About Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world's top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Learn more at cirrus.com.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

