Blackbaud's bbcon London 2025 Tech Conference to Offer Expanded Tracks, AI Insights and Dynamic Networking for Social Impact Leaders

AI Visionary Priya Lakhani OBE to Give the Keynote Address

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leader in AI for social impact, is proud to once again host its bbcon London tech conference for social impact change-makers and nonprofit leaders, taking place on 24 November this year at County Hall in London. The event will convene hundreds of Blackbaud customers, colleagues and partners to discuss best practice, share stories of impact, and discover innovative new technology advancements to power social impact across the nonprofit, corporate and fundraising sectors.

Priya Lakhani, Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and renowned AI innovator, will join the stage for a keynote conversation. Lakhani is a serial entrepreneur, innovator and educator who sits on the Prime Minister's Council for Science and Technology and is a former member of the UK Government's Al Council. Following a successful career in the law, she pivoted to the food sector and launched an FMCG business. She is currently the founder and CEO of CENTURY, which uses Al and data to create personalised learning tools for schools, and is a sought-after communicator and broadcaster for the global media on innovation, business, Al and education.

"We're thrilled to welcome Priya Lakhani to the bbcon London this year," said David Benjamin, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Blackbaud. "Her groundbreaking work at the intersection of AI and education is transforming how we think about innovation, equity and impact in an increasingly digital world. Her ability to bridge complex technology with real-world application in schools and communities makes her an ideal voice for bbcon, where our audience is deeply invested in driving meaningful change. With our expanded capacity and new content tracks this year, we're looking forward to hosting the biggest and best bbcon London event yet."

The conference will feature five full tracks of content, offering attendees tailored insights for the needs of today's social impact leaders, and more opportunities to connect and learn. The agenda features curated tracks led by industry experts- including Blackbaud, JustGiving® and YourCause® customers-focused on innovation and AI, fundraising best practices and mission delivery. Attendees will also benefit from small group training workshops with Blackbaud Professional Services and an expanded partner hub.

With a 400-person capacity, bbcon London promises an intimate yet high-energy environment for networking, learning and inspiration. Registration is now open at https://www.bbconference.com/london-2025/. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at https://www.blackbaud.co.uk/ or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

