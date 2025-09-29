Concorde International Group Ltd: Concorde International Group Reports 11% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth to $6.0 million for H1 of 2025

Gross profit increased 30% year-over-year to $1.9 million for H1 2025, compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year

Gross margin increased 450 basis points to 31.5% for H1 2025, compared to 27.0% for the same period last year

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) ("Concorde" or the "Company"), an integrated security services provider that combines physical manpower and innovative technology to deliver effective security solutions, today announced financial results and provided a business update for the first half of 2025 (H1 2025) ended June 30, 2025.

H1 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by approximately 11%, to approximately $6.0 million for H1 2025, compared to approximately $5.4 million for H1 2024

Gross profit increased by approximately 30% to $1.9 million for H1 2025, compared to approximately $1.5 million for H1 2024

Gross margin increased 450 basis points to 31.5% for H1 2025, compared to 27.0% for the same period last year





Swee Kheng (Alan) Chua, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concorde, commented, "Our first half 2025 results demonstrate the continued strength of our business. Revenue increased approximately 11% year-over-year to $6.0 million, while gross profit grew 30% to $1.9 million. Importantly, gross margin increased by 450 basis points to 31.5%, compared to 27.0% in the prior year period. We anticipate strong year-over-year growth in the second half of the year, driven by our strategy of scaling high-margin recurring revenue through the continued deployment of our i-Guarding services."

"Looking ahead, we plan to expand internationally into Malaysia, Australia, and North America through partnerships with established local providers to address rising labor costs and the growing demand for smart, tech-enabled solutions. Our recent acquisition of Software Risk's assets further strengthens our technology portfolio with a ready-to-deploy, cloud-based platform that enhances productivity, reduces costs, and streamlines operations for customers. By integrating these capabilities with our core security services, we are confident in our ability to scale recurring revenue, drive operational efficiencies, and deliver long-term value for our business and our shareholders."

Financial Overview

Revenue increased approximately 11% to $6.0 million for H1 2025, compared to $5.4 million for H1 2024. Gross profit increased by approximately 30% to $1.9 million for H1 2025, compared to approximately $1.5 million for H1 2024.

Operating loss was approximately $2.5 million in H1 2025, compared to operating loss of approximately $83.3 million in H1 2025. Operating loss in H1 2024 was impacted by a one-time, non-cash share-based compensation expense of $83.2 million. As of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively.

About Concorde International Group Ltd

Concorde International Group Limited (Nasdaq: CIGL) is a Singapore-based company specializing in integrated security solutions and facilities management services. Established in 1997, the Company is recognized for its bold and disruptive innovation with its integrated monitoring of properties, assets and building service systems under 24/7 surveillance, ensuring complete security and business efficiency. This is done through a suite of smart security solutions called "I-Guarding Solutions". The first of these solutions is its patented I-Man Facility Sprinter - a revolutionary mobile vehicular platform providing security and facility maintenance services.

For more information, please visit: https://www.concordesecurity.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement and annual report filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: CIGL@crescendo-ir.com

CONCORDE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT JUNE 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024 June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 USD USD Assets Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 3,986,155 3,720,807 Right-of-use asset, net 488,547 322,332 Intangible assets, net 9,155 9,325 Other financial assets 737,446 393,019 Deferred offering cost - 449,110 Total non-current assets 5,221,303 4,894,593 Current assets: Trade and other receivables 6,288,642 3,825,146 Amount due from related parties 517,714 553,184 Cash and cash equivalents 2,361,689 1,000,284 Total current assets 9,168,045 5,378,614 Total assets 14,389,348 10,273,207 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 222 209 Additional paid in capital 4,473,096 - Merger reserves 2,336,848 2,336,848 Other reserves 83,261,816 83,085,159 (Accumulated Deficit)/Retained Earnings (86,011,997 ) (83,313,648 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company 4,059,985 2,108,568 Non-controlling interests 157,012 151,629 Total equity 4,216,997 2,260,197 Liabilities Non-current liabilities: Lease liabilities, net of current portion 229,914 170,724 Long-term debt 2,910,059 2,906,113 Deferred tax liabilities 194,157 182,096 Other financial liabilities - 173,551 Total non-current liabilities 3,334,130 3,432,484 Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 1,593,071 1,091,188 Amount due to related parties 203,874 216,940 Other financial liabilities 1,786,239 - Tax payable 68,372 60,282 Lease liabilities 101,677 89,438 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,084,988 3,122,678 Total current liabilities 6,838,221 4,580,526 Total liabilities 10,172,351 8,013,010 Total equity and liabilities 14,389,348 10,273,207

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024 2025 2024 Revenue 5,975,909 5,393,844 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses shown separately below) (4,091,166 ) (3,939,891 ) 1,884,743 1,453,953 Other income 362,285 206,788 Depreciation and amortization expenses (133,974 ) (153,660 ) Employee benefit expenses (1,549,186 ) (760,994 ) Other expenses (3,072,374 ) (605,930 ) Share-based compensation - (83,155,336 ) Finance costs (148,956 ) (95,085 ) Loss before tax (2,657,462 ) (83,110,264 ) Income tax expense (35,638 ) (107,777 ) Loss for the year (2,693,100 ) (83,218,041 ) Other comprehensive loss Other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax): Foreign currency translation 176,791 (88,215 ) Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax (2,516,309 ) (83,306,256 ) (Loss) /Profit for the year attributable to: Equity holders of the parent company (2,698,349 ) (83,227,664 ) Non-controlling interests 5,249 9,623 (2,693,100 ) (83,218,041 ) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year attributable to: Equity holders of the parent company (2,521,692 ) (83,315,879 ) Non-controlling interests 5,383 9,623 (2,516,309 ) (83,306,256 ) Loss per share Basic (0.13 ) (6.95 ) Diluted (0.13 ) (6.95 )