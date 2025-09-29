Concorde International Group Ltd: Concorde International Group Reports 11% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth to $6.0 million for H1 of 2025

Gross profit increased 30% year-over-year to $1.9 million for H1 2025, compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year
SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) ("Concorde" or the "Company"), an integrated security services provider that combines physical manpower and innovative technology to deliver effective security solutions, today announced financial results and provided a business update for the first half of 2025 (H1 2025) ended June 30, 2025.
H1 2025 Financial Highlights
- Revenue increased by approximately 11%, to approximately $6.0 million for H1 2025, compared to approximately $5.4 million for H1 2024
Swee Kheng (Alan) Chua, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Concorde, commented, "Our first half 2025 results demonstrate the continued strength of our business. Revenue increased approximately 11% year-over-year to $6.0 million, while gross profit grew 30% to $1.9 million. Importantly, gross margin increased by 450 basis points to 31.5%, compared to 27.0% in the prior year period. We anticipate strong year-over-year growth in the second half of the year, driven by our strategy of scaling high-margin recurring revenue through the continued deployment of our i-Guarding services."
"Looking ahead, we plan to expand internationally into Malaysia, Australia, and North America through partnerships with established local providers to address rising labor costs and the growing demand for smart, tech-enabled solutions. Our recent acquisition of Software Risk's assets further strengthens our technology portfolio with a ready-to-deploy, cloud-based platform that enhances productivity, reduces costs, and streamlines operations for customers. By integrating these capabilities with our core security services, we are confident in our ability to scale recurring revenue, drive operational efficiencies, and deliver long-term value for our business and our shareholders."
Financial Overview
Revenue increased approximately 11% to $6.0 million for H1 2025, compared to $5.4 million for H1 2024. Gross profit increased by approximately 30% to $1.9 million for H1 2025, compared to approximately $1.5 million for H1 2024.
Operating loss was approximately $2.5 million in H1 2025, compared to operating loss of approximately $83.3 million in H1 2025. Operating loss in H1 2024 was impacted by a one-time, non-cash share-based compensation expense of $83.2 million. As of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively.
About Concorde International Group Ltd
Concorde International Group Limited (Nasdaq: CIGL) is a Singapore-based company specializing in integrated security solutions and facilities management services. Established in 1997, the Company is recognized for its bold and disruptive innovation with its integrated monitoring of properties, assets and building service systems under 24/7 surveillance, ensuring complete security and business efficiency. This is done through a suite of smart security solutions called "I-Guarding Solutions". The first of these solutions is its patented I-Man Facility Sprinter - a revolutionary mobile vehicular platform providing security and facility maintenance services.
For more information, please visit: https://www.concordesecurity.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement and annual report filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
|CONCORDE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|AS AT JUNE 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|USD
|USD
|Assets
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|3,986,155
|3,720,807
|Right-of-use asset, net
|488,547
|322,332
|Intangible assets, net
|9,155
|9,325
|Other financial assets
|737,446
|393,019
|Deferred offering cost
|-
|449,110
|Total non-current assets
|5,221,303
|4,894,593
|Current assets:
|Trade and other receivables
|6,288,642
|3,825,146
|Amount due from related parties
|517,714
|553,184
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,361,689
|1,000,284
|Total current assets
|9,168,045
|5,378,614
|Total assets
|14,389,348
|10,273,207
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|Share capital
|222
|209
|Additional paid in capital
|4,473,096
|-
|Merger reserves
|2,336,848
|2,336,848
|Other reserves
|83,261,816
|83,085,159
|(Accumulated Deficit)/Retained Earnings
|(86,011,997
|)
|(83,313,648
|)
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company
|4,059,985
|2,108,568
|Non-controlling interests
|157,012
|151,629
|Total equity
|4,216,997
|2,260,197
|Liabilities
|Non-current liabilities:
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|229,914
|170,724
|Long-term debt
|2,910,059
|2,906,113
|Deferred tax liabilities
|194,157
|182,096
|Other financial liabilities
|-
|173,551
|Total non-current liabilities
|3,334,130
|3,432,484
|Current liabilities:
|Trade and other payables
|1,593,071
|1,091,188
|Amount due to related parties
|203,874
|216,940
|Other financial liabilities
|1,786,239
|-
|Tax payable
|68,372
|60,282
|Lease liabilities
|101,677
|89,438
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|3,084,988
|3,122,678
|Total current liabilities
|6,838,221
|4,580,526
|Total liabilities
|10,172,351
|8,013,010
|Total equity and liabilities
|14,389,348
|10,273,207
|COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
|FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|5,975,909
|5,393,844
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses shown separately below)
|(4,091,166
|)
|(3,939,891
|)
|1,884,743
|1,453,953
|Other income
|362,285
|206,788
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|(133,974
|)
|(153,660
|)
|Employee benefit expenses
|(1,549,186
|)
|(760,994
|)
|Other expenses
|(3,072,374
|)
|(605,930
|)
|Share-based compensation
|-
|(83,155,336
|)
|Finance costs
|(148,956
|)
|(95,085
|)
|Loss before tax
|(2,657,462
|)
|(83,110,264
|)
|Income tax expense
|(35,638
|)
|(107,777
|)
|Loss for the year
|(2,693,100
|)
|(83,218,041
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|Other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
|Foreign currency translation
|176,791
|(88,215
|)
|Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax
|(2,516,309
|)
|(83,306,256
|)
|(Loss) /Profit for the year attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent company
|(2,698,349
|)
|(83,227,664
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|5,249
|9,623
|(2,693,100
|)
|(83,218,041
|)
|Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent company
|(2,521,692
|)
|(83,315,879
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|5,383
|9,623
|(2,516,309
|)
|(83,306,256
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic
|(0.13
|)
|(6.95
|)
|Diluted
|(0.13
|)
|(6.95
|)
|CONCORDE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
|2025
|2024
|USD
|USD
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Loss before tax
|(2,657,462
|)
|(83,110,264
|)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|78,851
|73,258
|Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|54,362
|34,255
|Amortization of intangible assets
|762
|46,147
|Fixed asset written off
|5,166
|-
|Interest expense
|148,956
|95,085
|Interest income
|(31,220
|)
|(11,027
|)
|Share-based compensation
|-
|83,155,336
|Fair value adjustment
|1,470,513
|-
|Operating cash flows before movements in working capital
|(930,072
|)
|282,790
|Change in working capital:
|Decrease in trade and other receivables
|(2,577,634
|)
|(649,708
|)
|Increase in trade and other payables
|553,430
|50,032
|Decrease in amount due to related parties
|48,206
|(2,943
|)
|Cash used in operations
|(2,906,070
|)
|(319,829
|)
|Income tax paid
|(30,823
|)
|-
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(2,936,893
|)
|(319,829
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(108,013
|)
|(25,397
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
|-
|(85,956
|)
|Loan repaid from related parties
|-
|89,217
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(108,013
|)
|(22,136
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of shares
|4,473,109
|208
|Payment of deferred offering cost
|-
|(112,257
|)
|Proceeds from borrowings
|(81,454
|)
|2,435,407
|Repayment of borrowings
|(132,566
|)
|(331,898
|)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(198,905
|)
|(36,592
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|4,060,184
|1,954,868
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|1,015,278
|1,612,903
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|1,000,284
|956,975
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|346,127
|(299,440
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of reporting period
|2,361,689
|2,270,438
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Fair value measurement of share-based compensation
|-
|83,155,336
|Fair value adjustment for convertible loan and its derivative
|1,470,513
|-
|Initial measurement of right-of-use asset and lease liability
|201,061
|-