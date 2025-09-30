Loom Solar has launched a 10 kW three-phase hybrid inverter for commercial, industrial and residential solar applications, combining solar and battery inverter functions in a single device.From pv magazine India Loom Solar has introduced the Fusion 103H three-phase 10 kW/48 V hybrid inverter that combines the functions of a solar inverter and a battery inverter in a single device. The wall-mounted inverter is designed for on-grid and off-grid use and is suitable for larger homes, commercial buildings and industrial applications. It has a DC-to-AC conversion efficiency of up to 97.6%. The inverter ...

