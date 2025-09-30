A remote village in western Guyana is set to benefit from round the clock power following the commissioning of a solar grid with a combined capacity of 217.4 kW.A solar grid has been inaugurated in the remote, Indigenous village of Batavia in Guyana. Home to almost 700 residents, Batavia is located within Region 7 of Guyana, otherwise known as Cuyuni-Mazaruni, and is accessible primarily by boat. The 217.4 kV solar grid consists of an 81 kW microgrid, another 24.2 kW solar system and 51 solar home systems for remote households, each with a capacity of 2.2 kW. Together, the installations electrify ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...