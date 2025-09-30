The Broadband Forum will debut cutting-edge broadband innovations, including live demonstrations of L4S, Multi-Tenant Fixed Wireless Access, and open capacity measurement tools. These solutions help providers deliver tailored customer experiences and improve network reliability

Live demos of the latest networking innovations empowering Broadband Service Providers and Infrastructure Providers to deliver more tailored customer experiences will be displayed at Network X 2025.

Broadband Forum Innovation Demos

Those in attendance at Network X in Paris next month will get the chance to witness several real-world use cases of intelligent broadband solutions as part of the Broadband Forum Innovation Demonstrations. This includes innovations that are enabling improved monitoring of customer experiences for both the wholesale and retail broadband providers, latency management, and broadband connection stability during power outages.

"Real-world demonstrations of emerging innovations are vital, acting as proof points to the industry and showing how technical specifications can be deployed in real-world networks," Motive Vice President, Product and R&D Jeevithan Muttu said. "We have fostered an innovative environment, showing how networking solutions based on industry standards will work in practice, and how we can cut down the cycle from development to adoption."

With users consuming more interactive applications in home and business networks, addressing network latency has become an area of focus for the broadband industry. The demos include an early implementation of L4S technology that is being applied into the access network and customer premises equipment to improve user satisfaction.

Fixed Access Network Sharing returns this year, highlighting how multiple virtual network operators can share the physical resources provided by the infrastructure provider while provisioning their own services. Among the first time use cases is a demonstration of the monitoring of a lifeline back up power supply, via USP and the TR-181 data model to meet commercial and regulatory requirements. This approach simplifies management and monitoring of disparate components.

Combining open broadband and UDPST (User Datagram Protocol Speed Test), a use case will showcase how wholesale and retail providers can independently monitor network performance, capacity, and speed from multiple points within the access network all the way to the customer edge, helping to identify the location of issues sooner.

OB-UDPST will be embedded in the residential gateway and within the optical network terminal so that it is possible to distinguish between the wholesale and retail link to help identify the location of issues sooner. This is part of a larger demonstration that showcases how to measure adherence to Wholesale Service Level Agreements (SLAs) using Quality Attenuation (?Q) metrics and associated analytical insights. The demonstration encompasses Layer 2 and Layer 3, covering both unicast and multicast measurement methods, in alignment with the Broadband Forum's Technical Report 452.x series and MR-452.2.

"It has been inspiring to see multiple companies from across the global broadband supply chain work collaboratively to address key challenges prevalent in our industry," said OutSys Chief Solution Officer Fabrizio Guidotti. "The Innovation Demonstrations illustrate how Broadband Forum specifications, shaped by this joint effort, provide the foundations for improved interoperability and Quality of Experience measurement across our broadband networks."

A number of Broadband Forum's global members have actively participated in the development of the demonstrations. Those that took part included, premium sponsors Motive and OutSys alongside Altice Labs, Ciena, Condor Technologies, COS Systems, Fritz!, InCoax Networks, Incognito, Intel, Netsia, Nokia, QuantWifi, Sercomm, The University of New Hampshire Interoperability Labs, and Zyxel Group. Supporting service providers included AT&T, Charter Communications, NBN Co, Orange, Türk Telekom, and Vodafone.

The full list of use cases to be demonstrated include:

Fixed Access Network Sharing : Improves competition, optimizes network resources, and reduces network costs in the wholesale and open access networks.

: Improves competition, optimizes network resources, and reduces network costs in the wholesale and open access networks. Lifeline monitoring via User Services Platform (USP): Enhanced broadband reliability by monitoring backup power supplies to meet regulatory and commercial requirements.

Enhanced broadband reliability by monitoring backup power supplies to meet regulatory and commercial requirements. Open Broadband Cloud Application SDK (OB-CAS) Applications: Introduces dynamic and automated alarm-cross threshold settings and user classification based on traffic flows for improved network automation.

Introduces dynamic and automated alarm-cross threshold settings and user classification based on traffic flows for improved network automation. 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) over Coaxial Infrastructure: Delivering broadband to multiple subscribers over a single 5G FWA connection while reusing existing in-building coaxial infrastructure, providing service providers with another tool to help close the digital divide.

Delivering broadband to multiple subscribers over a single 5G FWA connection while reusing existing in-building coaxial infrastructure, providing service providers with another tool to help close the digital divide. Automated Intelligence Management Framework: Showing how the Broadband Forum defined framework empowers service providers to predict and resolve issues before they impact customers. This approach transforms reactive support into a predictive, customer-first strategy, ensuring users enjoy seamless, uninterrupted service.

Showing how the Broadband Forum defined framework empowers service providers to predict and resolve issues before they impact customers. This approach transforms reactive support into a predictive, customer-first strategy, ensuring users enjoy seamless, uninterrupted service. Low Latency Networking with L4S Technology: An early look at how the Broadband Forum is applying L4S technology to deliver on its promise of low latency, low-loss throughout the network.

An early look at how the Broadband Forum is applying L4S technology to deliver on its promise of low latency, low-loss throughout the network. Service Levels and Quality Monitoring: Active monitoring of service levels and quality to meet wholesale and infrastructure provider SLAs, while also delivering actionable insights into network behavior patterns.

Active monitoring of service levels and quality to meet wholesale and infrastructure provider SLAs, while also delivering actionable insights into network behavior patterns. Autonomous Networking in the Access Domain: Improving operational efficiency through self-managing network capabilities in the access layer.

Broadband Forum's members will also come together for three BASe workshops on the Partner Stage during Network X. The workshops will examine the future roles of access technologies, talk about the results from the BBF and Omdia "2025 Future of the Connected Home" global service provider survey, and how to design and build an AI-ready network. The Broadband Forum will also be hosting an exclusive VIP Round Table, a C-level discussion on broadband network investment priorities.

The live demos can be found at the Broadband Forum Member Pavilion at Network X on October 14-16 in Paris, France.

