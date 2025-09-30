Republic plans to tokenize Animoca Brands' equity on Solana

Tokenization of Animoca Brands' equity aims to broaden investor access within a compliant regulatory framework.

Leverages Republic's full-stack infrastructure for secondary trading for existing Animoca Brands shareholders, and the opportunity for access to Animoca Brands equity.

Tokens will be minted on Solana, as the network powers the next evolution of internet capital markets.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic, a leading global investment platform, today announced that it plans to tokenize equity of Animoca Brands, a global Web3 leader. This initiative will provide a new avenue for global investors to gain exposure to Animoca Brands, which boasts a vast portfolio of over 600 leading Web3 investments, and leverages tokenization and blockchain to deliver digital property rights to consumers.

Animoca Brands' shares are currently not listed on a public exchange, and traditional access to the company's equity is primarily available through over-the-counter secondary markets. Republic's tokenization solution will leverage blockchain technology to create a more efficient and transparent method for investment, broadening accessibility while adhering to regulatory requirements.

The tokenized equity will be minted on Solana and distributed to participating investors' wallets. Trading of the tokens will be facilitated on Republic's global marketplace. More details about the tokenization process will be announced later.

Republic is a leading investment ecosystem that expands global access to private markets, and sets new standards for transparency through blockchain-powered infrastructure. With a portfolio comprising over 2,500 companies and a community of 3 million members from more than 150 countries, Republic has a proven track record and has deployed over US$3 billion through its comprehensive range of investment platforms, funds, and advisory firms. Its core mission is to employ blockchain technology to foster a more inclusive and efficient global financial system. Republic's most recent financial innovations include opening global retail access to opportunities with Hamilton Lane and pre-IPO exposure through Mirror Tokens, Republic's newest product.

Andrew Durgee, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Republic, added: "Our initiative to tokenize Animoca Brands' equity represents a meaningful development in the convergence of traditional finance with blockchain-based solutions, setting a precedent for how companies can structure their equity for the future. We're excited to bring this opportunity to market."

Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation, said: "Tokenizing Animoca Brands' equity on Solana showcases what Internet Capital Markets make possible - instant, global access to private company ownership. Solana's high-performance infrastructure ensures that tokenized shares can move with the same speed and efficiency as the internet itself. This is a glimpse of the future, where retail investors worldwide can participate in opportunities once reserved for a few, and companies can tap into liquidity and distribution on a global scale."

Yat Siu, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Animoca Brands, said: "We are excited about Republic's initiative to tokenize the equity of Animoca Brands, a move that resonates with our core belief in democratizing ownership and access. This tokenization aligns strongly with Animoca Brands' position as a Web3 leader, providing novel options for investors to tokenize and trade their holdings as well as broaden investment accessibility for a wider market."

To stay updated, visit www.republic.com/animoca.

Participation in any products on Republic's platform carries risks and is subject to terms and conditions. Visit www.republic.com/terms and www.republic.com/risk for more information and disclaimers.

About Republic

Headquartered in New York City, Republic is a global financial firm operating a full-stack private investment platform for regulated digital assets, covering primary issuance through secondary trading. Republic's full-stack spans private market investing for both retail and institutional investors, wallet infrastructure, enterprise digital advisory, asset management and more. With a deep track record of legal and technical innovation, Republic is known for opening retail access to new asset classes across venture, film, sports, private equity and pre-IPO opportunities. Backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, HOF Capital, AngelList and other leading institutions, Republic boasts a global portfolio of over 2,000 companies and a community of nearly three million members in over 150 countries. More than $3 billion has been deployed through investment platforms, funds, and firms within the Republic family of companies with operations established in the US, the UK, EU, the UAE and South Korea.

Contact: press@republic.com

