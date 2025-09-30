ClearCOGS API Brings Predictive Intelligence to Restaurant Workflows

ClearCOGS launches an open API to deliver prescriptive restaurant intelligence directly into existing workflows. New API integration enables technology partners to access AI-powered forecasting and operational guidance where operators need it most.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / ClearCOGS, the AI-powered restaurant intelligence platform that transforms operational uncertainty into confident, data-driven decisions, today announced the launch of its Open API for the restaurant technology community. The new API enables restaurant technology platforms to seamlessly integrate ClearCOGS' prescriptive analytics, delivering precise forecasting and operational guidance for prep, ordering, and staffing directly within operators' existing workflows.

With the Open API, restaurant operators can now access ClearCOGS' ingredient-level forecasting, predictive prep recommendations, and daily operational playbooks through their preferred technology solutions-eliminating the need to switch between systems or disrupt established routines. This integration capability reduces manual data entry, eliminates operational guesswork, and delivers profit-driving insights exactly where and when operators need them most.

""The future of restaurant technology lies in seamless integration, not system replacement," said Matt Wampler, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearCOGS. "Our Open API represents a fundamental shift toward collaborative technology ecosystems where partners can deliver specialized value without forcing operators to abandon their existing workflows. When predictive intelligence flows naturally through the tools operators already trust, everyone wins, restaurants get better outcomes, technology partners add meaningful value, and the entire industry moves forward together."

The ClearCOGS Open API provides technology partners access to the platform's comprehensive suite of prescriptive analytics, including:

Ingredient-Level Forecasting : Precise predictions for individual ingredients to eliminate over-ordering, under-ordering, and stockouts

Predictive Prep Recommendations : Daily guidance on exactly what to prep and in what quantities, accounting for shelf life and demand patterns

Staffing Optimization : Data-driven staffing recommendations based on forecasted demand, weather, events, and historical performance

Daily Operational Playbooks : Complete action plans that integrate prep, ordering, and labor guidance into a single executable strategy

Real-Time Adjustments: Dynamic recommendations that adapt to changing conditions throughout the day

Unlike traditional analytics platforms that simply report what happened, ClearCOGS' prescriptive AI tells operators exactly what to do next. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing restaurant technology stacks, transforming sales data, weather patterns, local events, and inventory signals into actionable daily guidance that reduces waste, optimizes profitability, and systematizes operations for scale.

Since launching, ClearCOGS has helped thousands of restaurants around the world achieve an average 55% reduction in waste and 40% increase in profit margins, with an average onboarding time of just three weeks. In February, ClearCOGS secured $3.8M in an oversubscribed seed round to transform restaurant operations and tackle food waste.

"We built ClearCOGS to be a system of decision, not just another system of record," added Osayanmo Osarenkhoe, CPO and Co-Founder of ClearCOGS. "Our Open API extends that philosophy by meeting operators where they already work. When forecasting and operational guidance flow directly into the tools they use every day, it removes friction, increases adoption, and drives immediate operational improvements."

About ClearCOGS

ClearCOGS is revolutionizing the way restaurants forecast by transforming data into actionable daily decisions. The AI-powered platform integrates seamlessly with existing tech stack to deliver precise, location-specific guidance on what to prep, order, and staff each day-eliminating guesswork and optimizing profitability across every location. Learn more at www.clearcogs.com.

