Solar accounted for 22% of electricity in the European Union in June, surpassing nuclear as the largest source, while renewables supplied 54% of net power in the second quarter, driven by rising PV output.Solar generated a total of 122,317 GWh in the second quarter of 2025 across the European Union, representing 19.9% of the total electricity generation mix. June 2025 marked the first month in which solar became the largest electricity source in the European Union, producing 22% of total output, ahead of nuclear at 21.6%, wind at 15.8%, hydroelectric at 14.1%, and natural gas at 13.8%, according ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...